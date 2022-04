The benchmark indices started off the new financial year on a high, with the Sensex closing 708.18 points, or 1.21%, higher on April 1 at 59,276.69, and the Nifty gaining 205.70 points, or 1.18%, to end the day at 17,670.50.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,670 | The stock ended in the green on April 1. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its exports stood at 2,38,376 units in FY22, the highest in any financial year. The auto major also reported overseas shipments of 26,496 units in March 2022, its highest ever monthly number.

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 214.80 | The share added 2 percent after the company achieved a turnover of about Rs 15000 crore (provisional and unaudited), in the financial year 2021-22 against the previous year's turnover of Rs 13,818 crore despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and global semiconductors shortage.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 16.40 | The scrip surged over 10 percent after Care Ratings has reaffirmed its CARE A+; stable rating on the long-term bank facilities of Rs 500 crore .

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 57 | The stock price added over 4 percent after the company's officials said that the salaries of captains would be increased by a minimum 10%, those of first officers by at least 15% and trainers would get a hike of 20%.

Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 119.35 | The share ended in the green after the company in March sold 20,123 units against 17,231 units vehicles the year-ago period, a growth of 17 percent.

Ruchi Soya Industries | CMP: Rs 937 | The share price shed over 2 percent on April 1 as the company fixed the issue price of its FPO. The board at its meeting approved the issue price at Rs 650 a share for its follow-on public offer.

MOIL | CMP: Rs 189.80 | The scrip added 3 percent after the company said in an exchange filing that fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products effective April 1, 2022. The prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore with a manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been increased by 20%. The prices of all other ferro grades of manganese ore with a manganese content less than Mn-44% have been increased by 10%.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals | CMP: Rs 947.50 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent, hitting a record high after the company said it had partially commissioned its caustic evaporation unit, or CEU.

HDFC Asset Management Company | CMP: Rs 2,287.00 | The share jumped over 6 percent after Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired a 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 7.02 percent, up from 5 percent.