Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 30

A mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front, with buying in the realty, pharma, power and PSU banking stocks, and selling in the auto, IT and metal names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.

Sandip Das
September 30, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
Benchmark indices fell for the third consecutive session after rangebound trading on September 30 amid F&O expiry. At close, the Sensex was down 286.91 points or 0.48% at 59126.36, and the Nifty was down 93.10 points or 0.53% at 17618.20.
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 304.05 | The stock price shed 2 percent after Invesco moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment for not announcing a date for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) sought by the US fund to reconstitute the board of the media company and oust its chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka.
Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 11.85 | The stock was up over 5 percent on a report that promoters may infuse Rs 10,000 crore in the company. The government expects Rs 10,000 crore of fund infusion by the promoters of Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Group Plc & Aditya Birla Group, news reports suggest.
Indian Overseas Bank | CMP: Rs 22.95 | The share surged over 12 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the curbs and took the bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.
Weaving loom at textile factory
Faze Three | CMP: Rs 320.20 | The scrip spiked 10 percent after ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 288.80 per share, and promoter Ajay Anand acquired 2.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 288.20 per share, according to BSE data.
Karur Vysya Bank | CMP: Rs 47.95 | The stock price was down over 3 percent after Olympus India Holdings sold 2.1 crore equity shares in the bank at Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
ASHOKA BUILDCON
Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 98.60 | The share price ended in the green after the company acquired the balance 40% stake in the equity share capital of Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road. It bought 20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,00,000.
Tera Software | CMP: Rs 52.50 | The stock price was up 5 percent after the firm received work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (DVVNL) and Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL).
Banking
PNB | CMP: Rs 40.05 | The scrip added over a percent after CRISIL Ratings upgraded its rating on the Tier-I bonds (under Basel III) of the bank to 'CRISIL AA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA-/Stable'.
JMC PROJECTS
JMC Projects | CMP:Rs 111.50 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the firm secured new orders of Rs 1,849 crore including B&F projects in India of Rs 857 crore and social housing project in Maldives of Rs 992 crore.
sterling and wilson
Sterling and Wilson Solar | CMP: Rs 398.50 | The share shed over 3 percent on September 30. The company received the first order worth Rs 1,500 crore for its waste-to-energy business from a leading developer of energy assets in the UK and Europe, the company said in its release.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Sep 30, 2021 04:41 pm

