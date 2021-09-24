MARKET NEWS

English
Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 24

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 24

Except, IT, Auto and Realty all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Metal, FMCG, PSU Bank and Power indices down 1-2 percent.

Sandip Das
September 24, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
Sensex
Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but manages to close in the positive territory with Sensex crossing 60,000 for the first time. At close, the Sensex was up 163.11 points or 0.27% at 60,048.47, and the Nifty was up 30.20 points or 0.17% at 17,853.20.
Dish TV | CMP: Rs 22.65 | The stock price jumped 10 percent after YES Bank sent notice to Dish TV to call for EGM for ouster of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel.
Dish TV | CMP: Rs 22.65 | The stock price jumped 10 percent after YES Bank sent notice to Dish TV to call for EGM for ouster of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel.
DILIP BUILDCON
Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 570.60 | The scrip gained 3 percent after the Supreme Court confirmed appointment of Dilip Buildcon & VPR Mining Infrastructure, as the mine developer-cum-operator by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs 32,156.04 crore.
Vedanta
Vedanta | CMP: Rs 292.60 | The share shed over 2 percent after the firm announced its intention to delist its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing its equity shares from the NYSE and to terminate its ADS program," company said in its press release.
GAYATRI PROJECTS
Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 52.40 | The stock ended in the green on September 24. The company received an amount of Rs 49.74 crore along with future interest at 10% p.a. till the date of payment in an arbitration award.
Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 561 | The share ended in the red on September 24. The firm via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement with Cadila Healthcare for production-supply of the ZyCov-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated Biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka.
Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 561 | The share ended in the red on September 24. The firm via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement with Cadila Healthcare for production-supply of the ZyCov-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated Biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka.
PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 446.30 | The scrip ended in the red on September 24. The company said it is in receipt of Letter of Intent(s) (LOI) and Work Orders (WO) for new projects worth Rs 421.87 crore (excluding GST) towards Institutional, Industrial, Residential and precast segments from various clients.
PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 446.30 | The scrip ended in the red on September 24. The company said it is in receipt of Letter of Intent(s) (LOI) and Work Orders (WO) for new projects worth Rs 421.87 crore (excluding GST) towards Institutional, Industrial, Residential and precast segments from various clients.
Uttam Sugar Mills | CMP: Rs 188.70 | The stock gained over 3 percent after CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB-/Stable from BB+/Stable.
Uttam Sugar Mills | CMP: Rs 188.70 | The stock gained over 3 percent after CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB-/Stable from BB+/Stable.
PVR | CMP: Rs 1,513 | The share was down over 3 percent after CRISIL downgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short term rating to A1 from A1+.
PVR | CMP: Rs 1,513 | The share was down over 3 percent after CRISIL downgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short term rating to A1 from A1+.
Alankit | CMP: Rs 15.75 | The stock price ended in the green on September 24. Promoter Alankit Assignments sold 9,28,445 equity shares in the company at Rs 15.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Alankit | CMP: Rs 15.75 | The stock price ended in the green on September 24. Promoter Alankit Assignments sold 9,28,445 equity shares in the company at Rs 15.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sandip Das
first published: Sep 24, 2021 04:38 pm

