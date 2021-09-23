MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 23

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, as BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each. On the sectoral front, realty index gained nearly 9 percent, while IT, metal, bank, capital goods, oil & gas indices rose 1 percent each.

Sandip Das
September 23, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high levels amid positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 958.03 points or 1.63% at 59,885.36, and the Nifty was up 276.30 points or 1.57% at 17,823.
Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high levels amid positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 958.03 points or 1.63% at 59,885.36, and the Nifty was up 276.30 points or 1.57% at 17,823.
JBM Auto | CMP: Rs 518.95 | The stock price jumped over 12 percent after the company said it has received orders for supply of 500 CNG/electric buses including BS VICNG buses for Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited, electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), electric buses for Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and electric buses for multiple corporate clients.
TEJAS NETWORKS
Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 416.50 | The scrip spiked 5 percent after the firm was selected by Bharti Airtel to enhance Airtel’s optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets, as per the press release.
JSPL | CMP: Rs 370.55 | The share ended in the green after the company received the official communication from the Government of Odisha for the grant of mining lease of the Kasia Iron & dolomite mine situated in the state. JSPL has been declared as the preferred bidder for the mine at a premium of 118.10%, company said in its press release.
JSPL | CMP: Rs 370.55 | The share ended in the green after the company received the official communication from the Government of Odisha for the grant of mining lease of the Kasia Iron & dolomite mine situated in the state. JSPL has been declared as the preferred bidder for the mine at a premium of 118.10%, company said in its press release.
Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 754 | The stock price ended in the green after the company completed the acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port from Government of Andhra Pradesh.
Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 754 | The stock price ended in the green after the company completed the acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port from Government of Andhra Pradesh.
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,742.10 | The scrip added over a percent after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.
IIFL Finance Ltd.
IIFL Finance | CMP: Rs 270 | The stock shed over 2 percent on September 23. The company will open a public issue of secured bonds on September 27, 2021, to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation. The bonds offer up to 8.75% yield and high degree of safety.
Affle (India)
Affle India | CMP: Rs 5,166 | The share was up 2 percent after the firm announced the grant of a patent from US Patent & Trademark Office related to the technology of driving app installations and user interactions during podcasts.
G R Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,942 | The scrip ended in the red on September 23. The firm received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for "Development of 6-lane Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield section of NH-7S4A from village Tiba on NE-SA to junction with Moga Jalandhar road (NH-703) near Dharamkot (from km 0+000 to km 39+000) as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in the state of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Package-1).
Mphasis1280
Mphasis | CMP: Rs 3,350 | The share was up 3 percent after the company announced the acquisition of US-based Blink Interactive, Inc. "Mphasis Corporation, USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has acquired Blink Interactive, Inc, a Washington Corporation, consequent to signing a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition," company said in its release.
VARUN BEVERAGES
Varun Beverages | CMP: Rs 929.10| The stock price was up a percent on September 23. Varun Jaipuria, part of promoter group, sold 18 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction.
