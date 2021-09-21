MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 21

Except power and auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with realty, IT and metal indices gaining 2-3 percent. The BSE midcap index rose nearly 1 percent and smallcap index 0.2 percent

Sandip Das
September 21, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
The Indian market ended higher on September 21, with the Nifty closing above 17,500 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 514.34 points, or 0.88 percent, at 59,005.27 and the Nifty was up 165.10 points, or 0.95 percent, at 17,562.
The Indian market ended higher on September 21, with the Nifty closing above 17,500 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 514.34 points, or 0.88 percent, at 59,005.27 and the Nifty was up 165.10 points, or 0.95 percent, at 17,562.
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,298.80 | The stock ended in the green after the company entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany, to deliver application and engineering services to help it create a state-of-the-art digital platform.
HAL tejas fighter jet image
Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,359.95 | The share ended in the red after the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting on September 21, 2021, deferred the proposal for sub-division of shares.
Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 301.60 | The scrip ended in the green after the auto major said it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles from October 1, 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2 percent, will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle.
Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 301.60 | The scrip ended in the green after the auto major said it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles from October 1, 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2 percent, will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle.
sterling and wilson
Sterling and Wilson Solar | CMP: Rs 362.30 | The share ended in the green after the firm commissioned the 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan. The project is spread over 1.3 sq km in Ma’an Governorate, 200 km south of the capital Amman.
Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 507.35 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the pharma firm received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, the generic version of Evoclin Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 507.35 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the pharma firm received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, the generic version of Evoclin Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ndtv
New Delhi Television | CMP: Rs 87.80 | The share spiked 10 percent on September 21 as the company denied reports of a buyout by Adani Group. "The company has clarified that its promoters are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company told exchanges.
medicine-pharma-1280-720
Lincoln Pharma | CMP: Rs 392.95 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after the firm said it is planning to launch Cephalosporin products soon. the company has acquired a facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, for the same.
SBI Cards & Payments | CMP: Rs 1,064 | The stock ended in the red following reports that CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia, would sell 3.2 crore shares. Private equity firm Carlyle Group will nearly halve its stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for $443 million, or Rs 3,267.2 crore, according to a Mint report.
SBI Cards & Payments | CMP: Rs 1,064 | The stock ended in the red following reports that CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia, would sell 3.2 crore shares. Private equity firm Carlyle Group will nearly halve its stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for $443 million, or Rs 3,267.2 crore, according to a Mint report.
Representative image
Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 752.85 | The scrip ended in the green on September 21. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of a 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by the company.
KITEX GARMENTS
Kitex Garments | CMP: Rs 173.45 | The stock price was up over 2 percent after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telangana government for investing Rs 2,406 crore in the southern state.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Sep 21, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.