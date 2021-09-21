Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 21

The Indian market ended higher on September 21, with the Nifty closing above 17,500 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 514.34 points, or 0.88 percent, at 59,005.27 and the Nifty was up 165.10 points, or 0.95 percent, at 17,562.

HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,298.80 | The stock ended in the green after the company entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany, to deliver application and engineering services to help it create a state-of-the-art digital platform.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,359.95 | The share ended in the red after the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting on September 21, 2021, deferred the proposal for sub-division of shares.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 301.60 | The scrip ended in the green after the auto major said it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles from October 1, 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2 percent, will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle.

Sterling and Wilson Solar | CMP: Rs 362.30 | The share ended in the green after the firm commissioned the 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan. The project is spread over 1.3 sq km in Ma’an Governorate, 200 km south of the capital Amman.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 507.35 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the pharma firm received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, the generic version of Evoclin Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New Delhi Television | CMP: Rs 87.80 | The share spiked 10 percent on September 21 as the company denied reports of a buyout by Adani Group. "The company has clarified that its promoters are not in discussions now, nor have been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV," the company told exchanges.

Lincoln Pharma | CMP: Rs 392.95 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after the firm said it is planning to launch Cephalosporin products soon. the company has acquired a facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, for the same.

SBI Cards & Payments | CMP: Rs 1,064 | The stock ended in the red following reports that CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia, would sell 3.2 crore shares. Private equity firm Carlyle Group will nearly halve its stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for $443 million, or Rs 3,267.2 crore, according to a Mint report.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 752.85 | The scrip ended in the green on September 21. The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of a 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by the company.