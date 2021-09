Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on September 20 dragged by the metal and banking names. At close, the Sensex was down 524.96 points or 0.89% at 58,490.93, and the Nifty was down 188.30 points or 1.07% at 17,396.90.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 931 | The share shed 2 percent after USFDA concluded an inspection at our Goa facility in India. The inspection was carried out from September 6, 2021 to September 18, 2021 and closed with seven observations, company said in its release.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 133.85 | The scip shed 3 percent on September 20. TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Intent' (LoI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MAHAGENCO) for setting up of 250 MW Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power plant in Maharashtra. The project has been awarded to TPSL through Tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 543.85 | The stock price shed 2 percent. Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Vortioxetine Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg (US RLD: Trintellix Tablets). Vortioxetine is used to treat depression, company said in its release.

RPP Infra | CMP: Rs 75 | The share endedin the red on September 20. The firm won new orders worth Rs 157.67 crore includung engineering, procurement and construction handicraft centre of Bareilly Haat and Mission worth Rs 157.67 crore.

Bigbloc Construction | CMP: Rs 115 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company and SCG International Corporation announced the signing of an MOU for the purpose of marketing AAC Panels & other building materials.

VST Tillers | CMP: Rs 2,531 | The stock was down 3 percent on September 20. The company announced the launch of the 95 DI Ignito - Power Tiller. The 95 DI Ignito is India’s first 9 HP electric start Power Tiller & widest range of Brush Cutters have been specifically launched to meet the needs of small and marginal farmers, compamy said in its release.

Orissa Minerals Development Company | CMP: Rs 3,053.75 | The share ended in the red on September 20. The company received Stage - II/Final approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & climate Change for diversion of 21.52 hectare of forest land in Uliburu Reserve Forest (including 2.107 hectare of safety zone) for iron ore mining in Bagiaburu iron ore mines in Keonjhar district, Odisha during 3rd RML period," company said in a release.

ITC | CMP: Rs 232.95 | The share ended in the green on September 20. Global research firm Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock and has raised target to Rs 300 from Rs 275 per share, an upside of around 28 percent from current market price.

Bajaj Holdings | CMP: Rs 4,496.85 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company informed that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on September 17, have declared an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share, of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.