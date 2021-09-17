MARKET NEWS

English
Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 17

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 17

BSE Midcap index fell 1.14 percent and the smallcap index closed with a loss of 1.06 percent.

Sandip Das
September 17, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
Market benchmarks--Sensex and Nifty--snapped their 3-day winning run on September 17 as investors booked profit after a stellar record-setting spree in the market. Sensex closed 125 points, or 0.21 percent lower at 59,015.89 while the Nifty finished at 17,585.15, down 44 points, or 0.25 percent.

Kotak mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 2,014.10 | The stock jumped over 5 percent and was the top index gainer on September 17. Kotak Mahindra Group has acquired the vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance.
IIFL Finance Ltd.
IIFL Finance | CMP: Rs 280.45 | The stock was down 5 percent after CDC Group sold a stake in the company. UK-based development finance institution CDC Group Plc sold a 3.95 percent equity stake in financial services company IIFL Finance via open market transactions on September 16. CDC Group has offloaded shares through transactions, selling 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 295.47 per share on the NSE and 1 crore shares at Rs 294.52 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed.
eClerx Services | CMP: Rs 2,407 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the company approved a share buyback worth Rs 3,03 crore.

IDFCBank
IDFC | CMP: Rs 56.95 | The scrip ended in the red on September 17. The Board of directors of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company at their meetings held on September 17, 2021, considered and approved initiating steps to divest the mutual fund business.
TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 548 | The share price ended in the green after the company announced a partnership with EGO Movement as a majority shareholder, in an all-cash deal through its Singapore Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte.

earnings
Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 228.90 | The scrip fell over 5 percent on September 17. The company approved the floor price for the issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) at Rs 231.48 per FCCB and the opening of the issue on September 16.
Hero Moto Xtreme 200R
Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,925 | The share ended in the green after the company said it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters with effect from September 20, which will offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.
Inox Wind | CMP: Rs 102.95 | The scrip ended in the red on September 17. The wind turbine maker plans to raise capital via a stake sale to private equity investors, or an initial public offering of its operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary, according to media sources.

Sensex_BSE_NSE_Stock market
Dynamatic Technologies | CMP: Rs 3,090 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company secured an order to make assemblies for airplane maker Boeing’s tactical fighter, F-15EX Eagle.
Representational image
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,692 | The share ended in the red on September 17. Infosys bagged a five-year deal from Texas-based Frost Bank to provide strategic business consulting and digital capabilities that will enable the latter to offer mortgage loans along with its other consumer loan products.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:32 pm

