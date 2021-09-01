MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 1

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on September 1

Among sectors, metals and IT indices fell over a percent each, while capital goods, power and realty indices rose 1-5 percent

Sandip Das
September 01, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
The Indian benchmark indices ended in the red after hitting record highs in the early trade on September 1. At close, the Sensex was down 214.18 points, or 0.37%, at 57,338.21, and the Nifty was down 55.90 points, or 0.33%, at 17,076.30.
Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,753.50 | The scrip ended in the green after the company reported robust sales numbers for August 2021. The company has posted a 5 percent jump in its August 2021 sales at 3,73,270 units against 3,56,199 units in August 2020. However, its domestic sales were down 7 percent at 1,72,595 units against 1,85,879 vehicles. Exports were up 18 percent at 2,00,675 units versus 170,320 units, YoY.
Bharat Heavy Electricals | CMP: Rs 54.60 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the company won an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL, the public sector company said. Six orders received from NPCIL on August 30 involve the setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana and another two at Kaiga, Karnataka, it added.
Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 294.65 | The scrip added over 2 percent on September 1. Tata Motors sales in domestic and international markets for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles compared to 36,505 vehicles in the year-ago period.
Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 3,300.50 | The stock gained over 3 percent on September 1. Promoter entity Sattva Holding and Trading created a pledge on 21.78 lakh shares.
TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 530.05 | The stock ended in the green on September 1. The company sold 290,694 units in August 2021 as against 287,398 units in the year-ago period. Total two-wheelers registered sales stood at 274,313 units in August 2021 as against 277,226 units in August 2020. The company's exports grew 61 percent with sales of 109,927 units in August 2021, up from 68,347 units in August 2020.
Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 769.80 | The stock was down 3 percent as the auto maker's overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+commercial vehicles+exports) in August 2021 stood at 30,585 vehicles. In the utility vehicle segment, Mahindra sold 15,786 units in August 2021. The passenger vehicles segment, which includes UVs, cars and vans, sold 15,973 vehicles in August 2021. Exports in August were at 3,180 vehicles.
Vedanta | CMP: Rs 298.90 | The share price ended in the red on September 1. The mining major announced a first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share. The decision was confirmed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 1, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 1,880 | The share price ended in the green on September 1. The firm achieved its highest ever net turnover of Rs 308.09 crore in August 2021 up from Rs 126.79 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 142.68% YoY. Its gross turnover was at Rs 373.03 crore in August 2021 agiants Rs 152.69 crore in August 2020, a YoY growth of 143.94%.
EPL | CMP: Rs 240 | The share jumped over 3 percent after the company partnered with Colgate-Palmolive for making recyclable toothpaste tubes. EPL Limited announced it had partnered with Colgate-Palmolive India, one of the largest oral care brands, to produce recyclable platina toothpaste tubes in India. This first set of recyclable tubes was the starting point for converting to 100 percent recyclable tubes for Colgate-Palmolive, the company said in an exchange filing.
Shoppers Stop | CMP: Rs 238.65 | The share price ended in the red on September 1. The company said it had sold its Crossword Bookstores to franchisee Agarwal Business House. Shoppers Stop sold the wholly-owned subsidiary to its Pune-based franchisee Agarwal Business House (ABH) at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore.
Sandip Das
first published: Sep 1, 2021 04:37 pm
first published: Sep 1, 2021 04:37 pm

