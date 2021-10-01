MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on October 1

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on October 1

Buying was seen in the pharma, metal, PSU bank and energy sectors, while selling was seen in realty, bank and IT sectors

Sandip Das
October 01, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
The Indian benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight day on October 1.  At close, the Sensex was down 360.78 points, or 0.61%, at 58,765.58, and the Nifty was down 86.20 points, or 0.49%, at 17,532.
Source: Reuters
Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 827 | The stock was up 3 percent after the vehicle manufacturer declared its September auto sales numbers. Overall auto sales —of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and exports—in September stood at 28,112 vehicles. In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 12,863 vehicles and in the passenger vehicle segment, which includes UVs, cars and vans, sold 13,134 vehicles. Exports for the month were at 2529 vehicles, the company said in a release.
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 294.30 | The stock price was down 3 percent after the company in an exchange filing expressed its inability to convene the EGM as demanded by OFI, Invesco. The board unanimously concluded that requisition notice for EGM was not valid and suffered from many legal infirmities, it said.
maruti suzuki s presso
Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,152 | The share price shed over 2 percent on October 1. The auto major reported total sales of 86,380 units in September 2021. These include domestic sales of 66,415 units, sales to other OEM of 2,400 units and exports of 17,565 units, the company said in its release.
Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 903 | The stock ended in the green after its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc, US, launched the l0 mg strength of Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor) in the US market.
Ashok Leyland bags
Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 130.80 | The scrip shed over 2 percent on October 1. The company's total sales were up 14 percent at 9,533 units in September 2021 from 8,332 units in the year-ago period, while light commercial vehicle sales were down 5 percent at 4,473 units against 4,702 units YoY.
vst tillers
VST Tillers Tractors | CMP: Rs 2,962.50 | The share jumped 10 percent after the company said that it had entered into a master service agreement with Zimeno, Inc, to develop integrated tractor powertrain for electric tractor of the American firm.
GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,928.20 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after the firm received a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for a project Punjab on hybrid annuity mode.
Bharti Airtel_Airtel
Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 675.80 | The stock was down almost 2 percent after The Department of Telecom (DoT) slapped a penalty of Rs 1,050 crore on Bharti Airtel based on sector regulator Trai's recommendation five years ago,sources said.
GMR
GMR Infra | CMP: Rs 40.75 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the airport regulator reportedly allowed GMR Hyderabad International Airport to gradually increase user development fee (UDF) from 1 April 2022.
Philips Carbon
Phillips Carbon Black | CMP: Rs 265.60 | The scrip ended in the red on October 1, a day after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement issue and approved the floor price at Rs 255.85 a share.
Sandip Das
first published: Oct 1, 2021 04:52 pm

