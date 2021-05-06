Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 6

Benchmark indices closed on a strong note on Thursday with Nifty50 scaling 14,700 levels. The BSE Sensex rallied 272.21 points to close at 48,949.76, and the Nifty50 was up 106.90 points at 14,724.80. The broader markets also traded in line with frontliners as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.94 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Coforge | CMP: Rs 3,387 | The stock surged over 17 percent after the IT firm reported robust Q4 numbers. Consolidated revenue grew 7.1 percent sequentially in dollar terms to USD 172.1 million during the January-March quarter. Revenue in constant currency (CC) terms grew 5.1 percent over the preceding quarter. In rupee terms, the revenue was up by 6 percent sequentially and up by 13.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 1,261 crore during Q4 FY21. The Board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share. The record date for the payout is May 19, 2021, the company said.

IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 40.40 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. The CCEA on May 5 granted approval for the long-pending strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank Ltd, an official statement said.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,103 | The stock price added 3 percent after the company on May 5 posted a consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 compared to a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 49,977.4 crore, up 38.8 percent YoY.

Hikal | CMP: Rs 340 | The scrip was up over 8 percent after the company doubled its consolidated profit to Rs 50.92 crore in March 2021 quarter, compared to Rs 24.47 crore in March 2020 quarter. Revenue jumped to Rs 532.46 crore from Rs 378.99 crore YoY.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 1,451 | The stock added 2 percent after the company forayed into the area of Nephrology with a new dedicated division called “RENOVA” which will endeavour to serve patients who are under treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Caplin Point Laboratories | CMP: Rs 561.20 | The stock price jumped over 7 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit which was up 39 percent at Rs 67.9 crore against Rs 48.9 crore in the yea-ago. Consolidated revenue was up 29.5 percent at Rs 278.7 crore against Rs 215.2 crore. Consolidated EBITDA rose 59.2 percent YoY to Rs 85.7 crore against Rs 53.8 crore. Consolidated EBITDA margin was up 30.7 percent against 25 percent in the year-ago.

Bajaj Healthcare | CMP: Rs 627.55 | The share price gained over 6 percent after the company launched Ivermectin tablets for the treatment of COVID-19. The company received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Ivejaj, the oral Ivermectin, approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from May 6, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 301.05 | The share was up over 3 percent on May 6. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation against Tata Motors for alleged abuse of market dominance and anti-competitive practices. Two complaints were filed against Tata Motors, Tata Capital Financial Services and Tata Motors Finance. The complainants claimed that Tata Motors has imposed unfair terms and conditions in their dealership agreement for commercial vehicles (CVs).

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,531.10 | The stock price ended in the green on May 6. RBI granted authorisation to the company for issuance, operation of semi-closed Prepaid Payment Instrument with perpetual validity.

Gillette India | CMP: Rs 5,571 | The share price rose 2 percent after the company reported a profit of Rs 105.66 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 52.38 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 536.62 crore from Rs 406.57 crore YoY.