Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 5

The benchmark indices ended near the day’s high led by financials and pharma after the RBI announced a string of measures to support businesses and the economy. At close, the Sensex was up 424.04 points, or 0.88%, at 48,677.55 and the Nifty was up, 121.40 points, or 0.84%, at 14,617.90.

Hikal | CMP: Rs 313.65 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 313.65 and ended 10 percent higher on May 5 after the company signed a multi-year contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company. This contract entails the development and supply of a portfolio of niche APIs over a period of 10 years.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 184.20 | The stock rose over 1 percent despite the private lender reporting a 34 percent fall in its March quarter profit to Rs 75 crore from Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income fell 11 percent to Rs 906 crore against Rs 1,021 crore, YoY.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 738.20 | The share price shed 4 percent even after the company reported a 285.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,287.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its revenue from operations grew by 23.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,608 crore.

Healthcare stocks | Healthcare stocks were in the focus after the RBI announced a term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure. Under this scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to vaccine manufacturers; importers/suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices, hospitals/dispensaries, pathology labs, manufacturers and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators, importers of vaccines and COVID related drugs and logistics firms.

Small finance banks | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank shares gained 3 percent each on May 5 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a special long-term repo operation (SLTRO) for small finance banks amid the second COVID-19 wave in the country.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | CMP: Rs | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 229.90, and rose 3 percent on May 5 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 135.3 crore in the March quarter agsint Rs 57.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 67.1 percent at Rs 748.7 crore from Rs 448.2 crore in same quarter of the previous year.

SRF | CMP: Rs 6,841.30 | SRF touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,909 and gained 2 percent after reporting a net profit of Rs 381 crore against Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue was up 40.4 percent to Rs 2,607.7 crore from Rs 1,858 crore in the same quarter in FY20.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 956 | The share price fell 5 percent on May 5. The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Dorzolamide Hydrochloride and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 2 percent and 0.5 percent.

Jindal Drilling | CMP: Rs 97.95 | Jindal Drilling share price added over 6 percent after it received a Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for charter hire of Offshore Drilling Rig Jindal Explorer for three years.