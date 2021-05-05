MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 5

Except realty, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty Bank, IT, pharma and PSU bank rising 1-4 percent.

Rakesh Patil
May 05, 2021 / 05:17 PM IST
The benchmark indices ended near the day’s high led by financials & pharma post RBI’s announcements. At close, the Sensex was up 424.04 points or 0.88% at 48,677.55, and the Nifty was up 121.40 points or 0.84% at 14,617.90.
The benchmark indices ended near the day’s high led by financials and pharma after the RBI announced a string of measures to support businesses and the economy. At close, the Sensex was up 424.04 points, or 0.88%, at 48,677.55 and the Nifty was up, 121.40 points, or 0.84%, at 14,617.90.
Hikal | CMP: Rs 313.65 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 313.65 and ended 10 percent higher on May 5 after the company signed a multi-year contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company. This contract entails the development and supply of a portfolio of niche APIs over a period of 10 years.
RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 184.20 | The stock rose over 1 percent despite the private lender reporting a 34 percent fall in its March quarter profit to Rs 75 crore from Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest income fell 11 percent to Rs 906 crore against Rs 1,021 crore, YoY.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 738.20 | The share price shed 4 percent even after the company reported a 285.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,287.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its revenue from operations grew by 23.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,608 crore.
Healthcare stocks | Healthcare stocks were in the focus after the RBI announced a term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure. Under this scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to vaccine manufacturers; importers/suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices, hospitals/dispensaries, pathology labs, manufacturers and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators, importers of vaccines and COVID related drugs and logistics firms.
Small finance banks | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank shares gained 3 percent each on May 5 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a special long-term repo operation (SLTRO) for small finance banks amid the second COVID-19 wave in the country.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | CMP: Rs | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 229.90, and rose 3 percent on May 5 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 135.3 crore in the March quarter agsint Rs 57.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 67.1 percent at Rs 748.7 crore from Rs 448.2 crore in same quarter of the previous year.
SRF | CMP: Rs 6,841.30 | SRF touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,909 and gained 2 percent after reporting a net profit of Rs 381 crore against Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue was up 40.4 percent to Rs 2,607.7 crore from Rs 1,858 crore in the same quarter in FY20.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 956 | The share price fell 5 percent on May 5. The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Dorzolamide Hydrochloride and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 2 percent and 0.5 percent.
Jindal Drilling | CMP: Rs 97.95 | Jindal Drilling share price added over 6 percent after it received a Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for charter hire of Offshore Drilling Rig Jindal Explorer for three years.
Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,225.75 | The share price fell 4.5 percent after broking house CLSA maintained "sell" call with the target at Rs 1,145 per share. The firm saw record presales and collections but margin continues to disappoint, CLSA said. It cut FY22 EPS estimates significantly due to a weak near-term margin outlook.
