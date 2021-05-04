MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 4

Except the PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also ended lower.

Rakesh Patil
May 04, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
The benchmark indices lost 1 percent and ended near the day's low in a highly volatile session on May 4. At close, the Sensex was down 465.01 points, or 0.95 percent, at 48253.51, and the Nifty was down 137.70 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,496.50.
SBI Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 983.25 | The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,005.05 and ended 2 percent higher, a day after the company posted a net profit of Rs 532.38 crore for the March quarter (Q4), slightly higher than Rs 530.67 crore in the year-ago period.
ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 591.55 | The share shed 1 percent after the Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the private lender for rule violations.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 768.80 | The share price added 1 percent with the company set to announce its March quarter earnings later in the day.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,730 | Share price ended with marginal gains after the lender posted a 32.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,682.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.
L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 2,575.70 | The share price fell 8 percent despite the company reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 204.8 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 186.1 crore in Q3 FY21, while revenue rose to Rs 1,446.6 crore from Rs 1,400.7 crore, QoQ.
Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,006.80 | Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price rose over 2 percent after its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metronidazole Gel USP, 1 %.
JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 715.25 | The share ended lower by 1 percent. JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has signed a long-term agreement with Allegheny TechnologiesInc for the conversion of carbon steel slabs manufactured at JSW Steel USA’s facility in Mingo Junction, OH into hot-rolled coils at ATI’s Hot Rolling and Processing Facility (HRPF) in Brackenridge, PA.
Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 65.25 | The share price fell 5 percent despite the pharma company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rising to Rs 26.7 crore from Rs 11 crore and revenue growing by 38.7% at Rs 286.6 crore from the year-ago period.
Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 635.90 | The share price rose 1 percent after the company issued a letter of intent to install solar power plant by investing Rs 43 crore.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 135.15 | The stock gained 5 percent after it added two fully automated packaging lines to its existing capacity which were approved by the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).
