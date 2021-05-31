Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 31

The benchmark indices continued to gain momentum on May 31, with the Nifty hitting a fresh record high of 15,606.35 intraday, supported by the metal, energy and banking stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 514.56 points, or 1 percent, at 51,937.44, and the Nifty was up 147.10 points, or 0.95 percent, at 15,582.80.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,001 | The share price was down 2 percent after the company reported a 7.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of FY21 at Rs 801.6 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 864 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. EBITDA before forex and other income stood at Rs 1,274.7 crore, which was 5 percent lower YoY and 6.9 percent down QoQ.

PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 525.65 | The stock zoomed 20 percent after the company said its Board has approved a capital raise of up to Rs 4,000 crore, led by entities affiliated to American private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, L.P. and Carlyle Asia Partners V, L.P. had agreed to invest up to Rs 3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants at a price of Rs 390 a share, the company said in an exchange filing.

Kolte Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 224.25 | The scrip slipped 2 percent on May 31 despite the company reporting consolidated net profit at Rs 20.9 crore against a loss of Rs 16.5 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue was up 33.5 percent at Rs 296.1 crore against Rs 221.7 crore (YoY), while consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 38.9 crore against Rs 3.8 crore (YoY).

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,513 | The scrip ended in the green on May 31. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 crore on the private lender for deficiency in "regulatory compliance".

Divis Labs | CMP: Rs 4,183 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported a healthy double-digit growth in earnings as its consolidated profit increased to Rs 502.02 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 388.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Apar Industries | CMP: Rs 531.75 | The share price was down over 8 percent on May 31. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.6 crore against Rs 23.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue was up 6 percent at Rs 1,899 crore against Rs 1,792 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 4.4 percent at Rs 100.3 crore against Rs 104.8 crore (YoY).

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 809 | The share price was declined more than 4 percent on May 31. The company on May 28 reported profit before exceptional item at Rs 1,002 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 323 crore in the year-ago quarter on the back of improvement in demand for passenger vehicles and tractors. Mahindra Chief Executive Officer Anish Shah said sales would rebound by the fiscal year 2023 if a majority of the country's population was inoculated and new COVID-19 cases eased, helping the economy recover. Automobile sales are feared to have dipped in May, thanks to the second wave of COVID -led lockdowns in key states and restrictions in many states.

J Kumar Infra | CMP: Rs 182.55 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for part design and construction of balance works of package CA04R elevated viaduct and 10 elevated stations of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA, amounting to Rs 1,307,88,00,000.

Ruchira Papers | CMP: Rs 67.90 | The stock ended in the green on May 31 as CRISIL reaffirmed the credit rating of Ruchira Papers at CRISIL BBB+/stable assigned to long term facilities and CRISIL A2 assigned to short term facilities of the company.