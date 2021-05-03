Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 3

After a subdued opening, benchmark indices bounced back to end flat on May 3, helped by metal stocks.

Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 924.40 | Stock added 3 percent after the company received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets. Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,959.05 | RIL stock fell nearly 2 percent. In the aftermarket hours on Friday, the oil-to-telecom major reported a 108.4 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY21 amid significant growth in Jio and recovery in retail segments. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,54,896 crore, up 11 percent YoY, while the sequential increase in topline was at 24.9 percent. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 725.95 | The stock rose nearly 2 percent after the company achieved its second-highest net turnover at Rs 235.28 crore in April 2021 versus Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021.

TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 616.10 | The stock slipped more than 2 percent after the company reported its April sales data. The company registered sales of 2,38,983 units against 9,640 units in April 2020.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 761.40 | Stock rose over 4 percent after the company reported strong operational performance. The company handled cargo volume of 24.46 MMT in April 2021, registering a growth of 86 percent on a year-on-year basis. In the container segment, the company handled a volume of 0.69 million TEU’s in April 2021, registering a 98 percent growth YoY.

Supreme Industries | CMP: Rs 2,109.30 | Stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,175 and ended 3 percent higher on May 3 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 450.4 crore against Rs 117.3 crore in the year-ago. Revenue was up 45.7 percent YoY at Rs 2,084.6 crore versus Rs 1,430.5 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,725.45 | Stock fell over 1 percent after the company clocked a 32.8 percent YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,682.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Net interest income in Q4 FY21 grew 8 percent YoY to Rs 3,842.81 crore, with a 1.8 percent YoY growth in advances at Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,597.85 | The share added 2 percent after the country's largest carmaker reported a 4 percent decline in total sales at 1,59,691 units in April, compared to 1,67,014 units in March 2021. The company did not sell any unit in the domestic market in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 36.20 | The share price jumped over 2 percent after the company posted March quarter net profit at Rs 512.2 crore versus Rs 135.4 crore. NII was up 37.5% at Rs 3,240.1 crore versus Rs 2,356.3 crore in the year-ago.