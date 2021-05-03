MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 3

At close, the Sensex was down 63.84 points or 0.13% at 48718.52, and the Nifty was up 3.10 points or 0.02% at 14634.20.

Rakesh Patil
May 03, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
Benchmark indices bounced back from the early losses and ended flat on May 3 led by the metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 63.84 points or 0.13% at 48718.52, and the Nifty was up 3.10 points or 0.02% at 14634.20.
After a subdued opening, benchmark indices bounced back to end flat on May 3, helped by metal stocks.
Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 924.40 | Share price added 3 percent after the company received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India. Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.
Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 924.40 | Stock added 3 percent after the company received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets. Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir is used for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.
Source: Reuters
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,959.05 | RIL stock fell nearly 2 percent. In the aftermarket hours on Friday, the oil-to-telecom major reported a 108.4 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY21 amid significant growth in Jio and recovery in retail segments. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,54,896 crore, up 11 percent YoY, while the sequential increase in topline was at 24.9 percent. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
(Image: Shutterstock)
Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 725.95 | The stock rose nearly 2 percent after the company achieved its second-highest net turnover at Rs 235.28 crore in April 2021 versus Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021.
TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 616.10 | Share price slipped more than 2 percent after company registered sales of 2,38,983 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units in April 2020. Domestic sales in April 2021 were lower due to lockdowns in many states but retails continue to be ahead of dispatch.
TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 616.10 | The stock slipped more than 2 percent after the company reported its April sales data. The company registered sales of 2,38,983 units against 9,640 units in April 2020.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 761.40 | Share price added over 4 percent after company handled cargo volume of 24.46 MMT in April 2021, registering a growth of 86 percent on a year-on-year basis. In the container segment, the company handled a volume of 0.69 million TEU’s in April 2021, registering a 98 percent growth YoY.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 761.40 | Stock rose over 4 percent after the company reported strong operational performance. The company handled cargo volume of 24.46 MMT in April 2021, registering a growth of 86 percent on a year-on-year basis. In the container segment, the company handled a volume of 0.69 million TEU’s in April 2021, registering a 98 percent growth YoY.
Supreme Industries | CMP: Rs 2,109.30 | Share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,175 and ended 3 percent higher on May 3 after company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 450.4 crore against Rs 117.3 crore in the year-ago. Revenue was up 45.7 percent YoY at Rs 2,084.6 crore versus Rs 1,430.5 crore.
Supreme Industries | CMP: Rs 2,109.30 | Stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,175 and ended 3 percent higher on May 3 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 450.4 crore against Rs 117.3 crore in the year-ago. Revenue was up 45.7 percent YoY at Rs 2,084.6 crore versus Rs 1,430.5 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,725.45 | Share price shed over 1 percent after company clocked a 32.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,682.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Net interest income in Q4 FY21 grew by 8 percent to Rs 3,842.81 crore compared to the year-ago, with moderate 1.8 percent YoY growth in advances at Rs 2.23 lakh crore during the quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,725.45 | Stock fell over 1 percent after the company clocked a 32.8 percent YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,682.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Net interest income in Q4 FY21 grew 8 percent YoY to Rs 3,842.81 crore, with a 1.8 percent YoY growth in advances at Rs 2.23 lakh crore.
Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,597.85 | The share price added 2 percent after country's largest carmaker reported a 4 percent decline in total sales to 1,59,691 units in April as compared to 1,67,014 units in March this year. The company did not sell any unit in the domestic market in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.
Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,597.85 | The share added 2 percent after the country's largest carmaker reported a 4 percent decline in total sales at 1,59,691 units in April, compared to 1,67,014 units in March 2021. The company did not sell any unit in the domestic market in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.
IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 36.20 | Share price jumped over 2 percent after company posted March quarter net profit at Rs 512.2 crore versus Rs 135.4 crore and NII was up 37.5% at Rs 3,240.1 crore versus Rs 2,356.3 crore , YoY.
IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 36.20 | The share price jumped over 2 percent after the company posted March quarter net profit at Rs 512.2 crore versus Rs 135.4 crore. NII was up 37.5% at Rs 3,240.1 crore versus Rs 2,356.3 crore in the year-ago.
Representative image.
Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,309.70 | The share price plunged over 4 percent after the company reported Q4 consolidated net loss of Rs 191.6 crore against a profit of Rs 102.4 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: May 3, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.