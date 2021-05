The benchmark indices ended marginally higher on May 27, supported by the IT and financial names. The Sensex was up 97.70 points, or 0.19 percent, at 51,115.22, and the Nifty was up 36.40 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,337.90.

Burger King | CMP: Rs 152.55 | The stock price was down over 2 percent after the company reported a loss of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 37.41 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 196.05 crore from Rs 190.99 crore in year-ago. Its total income during Q4 FY21 rose marginally to Rs 199.45 crore from Rs 192.95 crore YoY.

Karnataka Bank | CMP: Rs 66 | The share was down over 8 percent on May 27. The company posted a net profit of Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, up 14.83 percent from Rs 27.31 crore, in a year ago period. The bank's net interest income dropped to Rs 459.14 crore from Rs 529.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 801.65 | The scrip shed more than 3 percent despite the company more than doubling consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations. Macquarie has maintained "underperform" call on the stock with the target at Rs 600 a share. It is of the view that profit was below estimates as sales beat was offset by higher expenses.

Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 671 | The share price tumbled over 14 percent after the company reported a net loss at Rs 92.8 crore against a profit of Rs 48.3 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 8 percent at Rs 632 crore against Rs 686.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA loss was at Rs 66.1 crore against EBITDA of Rs 13.4 crore (YoY).

Onward Technologies | CMP: Rs 179 | The stock jumped 20 percent after the company's board approved fundraising of Rs 70.2 crore. At its board meeting on May 27, the company considered and approved raising Rs 70.2 crore from funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP, the company said in the release.

Cummins India | CMP: Rs 771.90 | The scrip fell over 3 percent even after the IT firm reported a net profit for the fourth quarter, which was lower by 0.99 percent at Rs 168.56 crore on the back of a sharp spike in the input costs during the quarter. Net margins came in at 13.42 percent for March 2021 quarter, which was lower than 16.02 percent NPM in the March 2020 quarter.

BPCL | CMP: Rs 468.30 | The stock ended in the red on May 27. The company reported an over four times increase in standalone profit at Rs 11,940.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It reported a profit of Rs 2,777.6 crore in the previous quarter. The board approved a final dividend of Rs 58 a share, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,608.70 | The share price shed a percent at close on May 27 ahead of its March quarter results. The auto major is expected to report healthy growth across all parameters, supported by a double-digit increase in volume in the quarter ended March 2021. According to brokerages, Q4 FY21 consolidated profit is likely to grow more than 80 percent on a 30 percent increase in revenue compared to the year ago.

Shreyas Shipping | CMP: Rs 140.45 | The stock spiked 20 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 31.48 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 76.23 crore in Q4FY20. The company's revenue rose to Rs 168.11 crore from Rs 158.61 crore YoY.