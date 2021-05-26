Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 26

The benchmark indices rose 0.5 percent to end near the day's high amid buying in IT and realty stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 379.99 points, or 0.75 percent, at 51,017.52 and the Nifty was up 93 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,301.50.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | CMP: Rs 233 | The stock ended in the green on May 26, a day after the company's managing director (MD) Dilip Shanghvi resigned with immediate effect. "Dilip Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the managing director of the company with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board as recommended by the nomination & remuneration committee," the company said in a release.

Grasim Industries | CMP: Rs 1,408 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the Aditya Birla Group firm reported a 13.3 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,616.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,309.41 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing. Domestic brokerage and research firm Sharekhan has retained "buy" on Grasim with a target of Rs 1,680 a share.

Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 833.50 | The stock price ended in the green on May 26 after the company reported a 9.4 percent rise in net profit to Rs 719.75 crore on a 7.1 percent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,817.59 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021 from the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 49.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,026.09 crore during the quarter. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

J.Kumar Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 179 | The scrip was down over 6 percent on May 26. The company posted a 5.1 percent jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 32.7 crore against Rs 31.1 crore in the year-ago period and revenue was up 13 percent at Rs 992 crore from Rs 877.8 crore (YoY), CNBC-TV18 said.

Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 160.70 | The scrip ended in the green on May 26. The company's net profit grew 17.6 percent at Rs 468.3 crore against Rs 398.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 1.1 percent at Rs 1,622.3 crore against Rs 1,605.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Provisions were at Rs 106.6 crore against Rs 80.2 crore (QoQ).

Arvind | CMP: Rs 78.30 | The stock price was up almost 2 percent after the company's net profit came in at Rs 53.2 crore against a loss of Rs 12.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 0.8 percent at Rs 1,654.9 crore YoY. One-time loss was at Rs 13.2 crore. EBITDA grew 32 percent at Rs 208 crore YoY. EBITDA margin was at 12.6 percent against 9.6 percent (YoY).

Salasar Techno | CMP: Rs 624.85 | The stock ended in the green after the company received LoA from ITI Bangalore for constructing telecom towers at various locations in India. The cost of the work allocated is Rs 54.90 crore (exclusive of GST), which involves designing, supplying, constructing and commissioning of towers across various army bases.

Emami | CMP: Rs 504 | The share closed in the positive territory after the company posted a net profit of Rs 87.73 crore in the fourth quarter up from Rs 22.75 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue was up 37.2 percent at Rs 730.76 crore versus Rs 532.68 crore (YoY).

Strides Pharma Science | CMP: Rs 811.50 | The scrip added over a percent on May 26. The company said that Stelis has completed the Series C round fund raising of $125 million from marquee long -term investors led by TPG Growth followed by other long-term investors namely, Route One, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family. Strides' stake in Stelis now stands at 37.09 percent from 54.48 percent prior to the Series C funding, it said in an exchange filing.