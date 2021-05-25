Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 25

The market largely ended unchanged on May 25 after a highly volatile session that saw selling in the financial names. At close, the Sensex was down 14.37 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,0637.53, and the Nifty was up 10.80 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,208.50.

Panacea Biotec | CMP: Rs 403.70 | The share price spiked 5 percent after the company started the production of the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at its facility in Himachal Pradesh. The production of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine granted emergency use authorisation, has been launched in India, a joint statement issued by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec said on May 24.

AurionPro Solutions | CMP: Rs 156.55 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the company's subsidiary announced entry into Egypt. SC Soft Pte. Ltd., an Aurionpro subsidiary, announced its foray into Egypt as it has been selected by E-Finance led consortium to supply portable ticket validators for the Egyptian National Railway Project, a press release said.

Emami | CMP: Rs 499.50 | The stock price shed 2 percent on May 25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 87.7 crore against Rs 22.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue was up 37.2 percent at Rs 730.8 crore against Rs 532.7 crore (YoY), CNBC-TV18 said.

TTK Prestige | CMP: Rs 8,388 | The scrip surged over 13 percent after the company's net profit came in at Rs 85.4 crore against Rs 8.2 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 43 percent to Rs 598 crore against Rs 418.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA was at Rs 107.5 crore against Rs 36.6 crore and EBITDA margin at 18 percent against 8.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 1,126 | The stock ended in the red on May 25. The company reported net profit at Rs 54.6 crore against a loss of Rs 1.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 3.2 percent at Rs 1,258.5 crore against Rs 1,300.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 94.9 percent at Rs 72.7 crore against Rs 37.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin was at 5.8 percent against 2.9 percent (YoY). Other income at Rs 30.7 crore was higher than Rs 16.9 crore in the same quarter of FY20.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 296.95 | The share fell over 7 percent on May 25. The pharma company reported a 41.6 percent jump in net profit at Rs 12.6 crore from Rs 8.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 1.4 percent at Rs 79.6 crore versus Rs 78.5 crore (YoY), CNBC-TV18 said.

Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 337.45 | The share price slipped almost 6 percent despite robust Q4 earnings. Its revenue grew by 12 percent at Rs 294.8 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21, as against Rs 263.2 crore in the same quarter last year. EBIDTA grew 63.7 percent to Rs 54.6 crore, compared to Rs 33.3 crore, YoY. Profit after tax jumped 361.3 percent to Rs 24.9 crore against Rs 5.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Newgen Software | CMP: Rs 365 | The scrip was down over 4 percent on May 25. Consolidated net profit of teh company grew 48.9 percent at Rs 52.7 crore against Rs 35.4 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 7.8 percent at Rs 199.9 crore against Rs 185.5 crore (QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA was down 3.6 percent at Rs 66.4 crore against Rs 68.8 crore (QoQ).

Dalmia Bharat Sugar | CMP: Rs 328 | The stock price ended in the red after the company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 51.86 crore from Rs 61.95 crore, while revenue slipped to Rs 501.03 crore from Rs 566.85 crore, YoY.