Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 18

Indian market benchmarks the Sensex and Nifty closed with healthy gains on May 18. The Sensex closed 613 points, or 1.24 percent, higher at 50,193.33. The Nifty ended with a gain of 185 points, or 1.24 percent, at 15,108.10. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices closed 1.87 percent and 1.28 percent higher, respectively. Among the sectors, BSE auto rose 3.19 percent, while capital goods, consumer durables, power, industrials, consumer discretionary were up more than 2 percent each.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 332 | The share price gained over 3 percent on the day company was to declare its Q4 results. Brokerages expect a five-fold jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) on the back of a 40 percent YoY growth in revenue.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 536.80 | The stock was down over 2 percent on May 18. The telecom major on the previous day reported a net profit of Rs 759.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). The firm posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the year-ago period. In the December quarter, profit stood at Rs 853.6 crore. EBIT of the company came in at Rs 5,048 crore, up 75.5 percent YoY and EBIT margin at 19.6 percent, an expansion of 711 bps.

Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 147.05 | The stock was down more than 4 percent on May 18. The lender reported a net profit at Rs 1,011 crore against a loss of Rs 3,259.3 crore in the year-ago period, Gross NPA was at 8.93 percent against 8.95 percent (QoQ). Net NPA was at 3.82 percent against 3.93 percent (QoQ). Provisions at Rs 4,134 crore against Rs 4,325 crore (QoQ) and against Rs 5,375 crore (YoY). NII grew 68.4 percent at Rs 5,589.2 crore against Rs 3,318.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Strides Pharma | CMP: Rs 798.90 | The share price ended in the green after the promoter group of the company released a substantial pledge of over 38 percent, bringing down the overall promoter group pledge down to 25.98 percent of the promoter holding and 7.71 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Jyothy Labs | CMP: Rs 147.80 | The stock ended in the red on May 18. Consolidated net profit grew 2.7 percent to Rs 27.3 crore against Rs 26.6 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue of the company grew 26 percent to Rs 495.1 crore from Rs 393 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated EBITDA grew 74.8 percent to Rs 70.9 crore from Rs 40.6 crore in Q4FY20.

Abbott India | CMP: Rs 16,026 | The scrip shed over a percent despite the company reporting net profit growth of 37.4 percent YoY to Rs 152.5 crore in Q4FY21 versus Rs 111 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue grew 14 percent to Rs 1,095.5 crore against Rs 961.2 crore YoY. EBITDA jumped 48.5 percent to Rs 205.5 crore versus Rs 138.4 crore YoY. EBITDA margin came at 18.7 percent versus 14.4 percent YoY. The board of directors recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 120 and a special dividend of Rs 155 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Mangalore Refinery | CMP: Rs 52.60 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 271.86 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,889.1 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 20,827.5 crore from Rs 17,283 crore YoY.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | CMP: Rs 177.85 | The share price ended in the red after revenue of the company fell to Rs 398.83 crore from Rs 456.68 crore YoY. The company reported a higher profit at Rs 58 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 49.68 crore in Q4FY20.

Orient Cement | CMP: Rs 126 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 99.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 44.06 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 831.61 crore from Rs 654.52 crore YoY.