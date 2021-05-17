Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 17

The market started the week on a strong note and ended with more than 1 percent gains supported by auto, metal and financials stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 848.18 points or 1.74% at 49580.73, and the Nifty was up 245.40 points or 1.67% at 14923.20.

Hester Biosciences | CMP: Rs 2,968.85 | The share price zoomed 20 percent after the pharma company said it was in talks with Bharat Biotech for technology transfer to produce the coronavirus jab Covaxin.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 547.80 | The scrip shed over 2 percent on May 17 ahead of its Q4 report card. The telecom major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). The company posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore during the same period, a year ago. Its revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rs 25,747 crore for the March quarter. It was Rs 23,018 crore in the year-ago period.

Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 509.80 | The stock gained over 11 percent after the company entered into a three-year agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL) for the production of Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,388.40 | The stock ended in the red on May 17. The engineering and infrastructure major on May 14 reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,292.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a 3 percent growth compared to the year-ago quarter. Profit from continuing operations at Rs 3,820.16 crore increased 11.4 percent YoY in Q4. Higher tax cost (up 116 percent YoY to Rs 2,086.71 crore) and lower-than-expected revenue growth impacted profitability.

Colgate Palmolive | CMP: Rs 1,602.90 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company's net profit rose 54.1 percent at Rs 314.6 crore against Rs 204.1 crore. Its revenue was up 19.8 percent at Rs 1,283 crore versus Rs 1,071 crore, YoY.

Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 81.50 | The stock was up 2 percent after the bank posted 58.6 percent YoY jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 477.8 crore versus Rs 301.2 crore and NII was up 16.8 percent at Rs 1,420.4 crore versus Rs 1,216 crore.

Rane Brake Lining | CMP: Rs 893 | The stock price jumped over 11 percent after the company reported a 53.1 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 14.3 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore and revenue was up 25.1% at Rs 148.4 crore against Rs 118.6 crore (YoY).

Cipla | CMP: Rs 883.45 | The scrip was down over 2 percent after the pharma company on May 14 clocked a healthy 72.2 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 411.5 crore driven by operating performance. Earnings on all parameters missed analysts' expectations. Consolidated revenue grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,606.4 crore in Q4FY21, with North America business showing a 17 percent YoY growth and India business 4 percent growth.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 88.50 | The stock was down over 7 percent after the company reported lower profit at Rs 14.72 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 23.87 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 598.4 crore from Rs 563.2 YoY.