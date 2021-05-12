MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 12

The benchmark indices ended in the red for the second day on May 12, closing a percent lower on weak global cues.

Sandip Das
May 12, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
The Benchmark indices fell 1 percent on May 12 on the back of weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 471.01 points, or 0.96 percent, at 48690.80 and the Nifty was down 154.30 points, or 1.04 percent, at 14,696.50.
Godrej Consumer | CMP: Rs 870.05 | The share zoomed over 20 percent after the FMCG major reported a 59.13 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 365.84 crore for the fourth quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 229.90 crore in the year-ago period, GCPL said in a BSE filing. Brokerage house CLSA has an outperform rating with the target at Rs 800, while Jefferies has a buy rating with the target raised to Rs 1,000 from Rs 840 per share.
Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 649.85 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company informed the exchanges that a consortium of investors—Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Rare Enterprises—will buy its animal healthcare business for Rs 2,921 crore.
Siemens | CMP: Rs 2,008.05 | The stock price gained 3 percent after the company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 334.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 175.7 crore in Q2FY20, revenue increased to Rs 3,483.7 crore from Rs 2,640.2 crore YoY.
Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 382 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 174 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 31 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue jumped to Rs 4,086 crore from Rs 3,527 crore YoY.
Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,560.15 | The stock ended marginally in the green after the company posted an 81.1 percent year-on-year jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 870 crore versus Rs 480.2 crore. The company's revenue was up 43.5 percent at Rs 6,651.4 crore against Rs 4,635.4 crore, YoY.
Dwarikesh Sugar | CMP: Rs 53.95 | The scrip shed over 3 percent on May 12. The company has reported a 9 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 48.2 crore from Rs 44.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 30 percent at Rs 600 crore against Rs 461.7 crore, YoY.
ITD Cementation | CMP: Rs 80 | The stock price ended in the green after the company received LOA for provision of Rs 898-crore infrastructure works consisting of roads & bridges, drains, water supply, sewerage, slope protection, waste management, power system including water and sewage treatment plants including operation and maintenance of selected facilities during operation and maintenance (O&M) period(s) from the government of India.
Dishman Carbogen | CMP: Rs 165 | The share price tumbled 13 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 135.02 crore in the March quarter against a net profit of Rs 50.19 crore in the year-ago period. The company's sales rose 3.36 percent to Rs 529.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 512.11 crore in the same period last year.
Voltas | CMP: Rs 961.60 | The stock was down over 4 percent on May 12. The company's net profit jumped 49.7 percent at Rs 238.7 crore against Rs 159.5 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 26.9 percent at Rs 2,651.7 crore against Rs 2,089.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 72.4 percent at Rs 330.8 crore against Rs 191.9 crore (YoY).
Saregama | CMP: Rs 1,889.40 | The stock price was down 5 percent on May 12. The company reported a net profit at Rs 37 crore against Rs 15.8 crore (YoY). Other income was at Rs 18.6 crore against Rs 3.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 13.6 percent at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 108.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 60 percent at Rs 34.4 crore against Rs 21.5 crore (YoY).
first published: May 12, 2021 04:42 pm

