Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on May 11

The benchmark indices snapped their four-day winning streak on May 11, with the Nifty50 falling below 14,900 levels as banking & financials and IT stocks came under pressure. The BSE Sensex ended 340.60 points down at 49,161.81 and the Nifty closed 91.60 points lower at 14,850.80.

HSIL | CMP: Rs 207.45 | The share price zoomed 20 percent after the sanitaryware and packaging products maker reported a big jump in net profit to Rs 33.02 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.38 crore in the year-ago period, HSIL Ltd said in a BSE filing. The company's board recommended a dividend at 200 percent ie Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 708 | The share ended in the green after US drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said it had issued royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licences to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among others to produce its baricitinib drug in India to help combat the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 122.85 | The stock shed more than 2 percent after the company's net profit went down 61.5 percent to Rs 46.6 crore against Rs 121 crore (QoQ). One-time loss at Rs 109.9 crore. Revenue was up 7.1 percent at Rs 1,462.8 crore against Rs 1,365.2 crore (QoQ). EBITDA gained 11.4 percent at Rs 234.3 crore against Rs 210.3 crore (QoQ).

Nxtdigital | CMP: Rs 511 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after Hinduja Group’s Headend-in-the-Sky platform and multi-system operator Siti Networks entered into an infrastructure sharing agreement with the company. Siti Networks will leverage the HITS infrastructure to provide higher uptime and quality of services to its semi-urban and rural customers and NXT will earn a service fee for sharing its pan-India satellite delivery infrastructure.

Neuland Laboratories | CMP: Rs 2,425.75 | The share price shed 10 percent on May 11. The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 17.29 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss at Rs 9.29 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 244.7 crore from Rs 191.6 crore in the same period.

Granules India | CMP: Rs 358.95 | The scrip ended in the red on May 11. The company's net profit was up 38.2 percent at Rs 127.6 crore against Rs 92.3 crore (YoY). Revenue gained 33.2 percent at Rs 799.3 crore against Rs 599.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA was at Rs 202 crore against Rs 100 crore (YoY).

Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 35.30 | The share price ended in the red a day after the state-owned bank launched a qualified institutional placement offer to raise Rs 1,800 crore from institutional investors.

Coforge | CMP: Rs 3,399.90 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after Axis Mutual Fund through its Axis Long Term Equity Fund acquired 6,17,284 equity shares at Rs 3,240 apiece. Promoter HULST BV sold 19 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3,242.26 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HFCL | CMP: Rs 36.95 | The scrip gained more than 7 percent after the company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 84.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 5.78 crore in Q4FY20. The company's revenue rose to Rs 1,391.4 crore from Rs 663.19 crore YoY.