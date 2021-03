The benchmark indices ended the last trading day of the financial year 20-21 a percent lower, dragged by the IT, banking and energy stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 627.43 points, or 1.25 percent, at 49,509.15 and the Nifty was down 154.40 points, or 1.04 percent, at 14,690.70. Among sectors, IT, bank, energy and infra sectors fell 0.4-1.7 percent, while PSU bank index added over a percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.

Sterling and Wilson | CMP: Rs 260.40 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company said its US subsidiary had won an order worth $121.7 million. "Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar, has signed an order worth $121.7 million (~ Rs 890 crore) in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States of America," the company said in a press release.

KNR Constructions | CMP: Rs 213.90 | The share added over 3 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance for an NHAI project in Kerala. The company got the letter of acceptance for six-laning of the Ramanattukara Junction to start off the Valanchery bypass section of NH-66 (old NH-17) on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 69.05 | The share price ended in the green after the airline signed a memorandum of understanding with New York-based Avenue Capital Group for financing, acquisition and sale and lease‐back of up to 50 aircraft. ".... has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Avenue Capital Group, New York for a strategic alliance in respect of the financing, acquisition and sale and lease‐back of 50 new planes to be ordered by the airline," the low-cost carrier said in the press release.

HCC | CMP: Rs 8.05 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company said that HCC Group was to receive Rs 1,259 crore from NHAI BOT conciliations. HCC Concessions Ltd (HCON), the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, concluded its conciliation with NHAI for all disputes concerning Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd (BFHL) and Farakka-Raiganj Highways Ltd (FRHL), the company said in a release to the exchanges. There were pending buy orders of 585,823 shares, with no sellers available.

IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 108 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company said it had won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh. It said on March 30 that the two new works had taken the total project wins in fiscal 2021 to Rs 5,004 crore. The company said it received a letter of award for BOT (build, operate, transfer) project from the National Highways Authority of India for six-laning of the 63.38-km Dankuni-Palsit stretch of NH-19 in West Bengal with the project cost of Rs 2,421 crore. It will also four-lane the Mandi-Pathankot highway in Himachal.

GSK Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,440 | The stock ended in the green after the company in its release said that the company's board of directors approved the sale of the company's business undertaking i.e., manufacturing facility together with the land, plant and machinery, assets, software and equipment located at Vemgal, Karnataka to Hetero Labs.

TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 584.05 | The share added over a percent on March 31. The company announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 100,000 units in March 2021. An increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement, the company said in the press release.

Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 375 | The scrip ended in the red on March 31. The company received a letter of acceptance for the six-laning of the Ramanattukara Junction to start off the Valanchery bypass section of NH-66 (old NH-17) on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala, the company said in the BSE release.

BHEL | CMP: Rs 48.65 | The stock ended in the red on March 31. The company secured an order worth over ₹400 crore to set up a 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit at IOCL’s Paradip Refinery in Odisha and was won against stiff international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a regulatory filing. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 56.50 and 52-week low Rs 20.20 on March 10, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,975.06 crore.