Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on March 30

The benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row on March 30, with buying seen in the IT, FMCG, metal and Pharma stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 1,128.08 points, or 2.30 percent, at 50,136.58, and the Nifty was up 337.80 points, or 2.33 percent, at 14,845.10. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added a percent each. UPL, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and HCL Technologies were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Axis Bank, M&M, Hindalco Industries, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance.

Goldiam International | CMP: Rs 341.55 | Goldiam International share price jumped more than 2 percent on March 30 after company received a confirmed export orders worth Rs 80 crore from its international clients for manufacturing of diamond studded designed gold jewellery. The said order will be delivered within three months.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 585.40 | Dilip Buildcon share price rose more than 4 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the four-laning of Sannur to Bikarnakette section of NH-169 under the Bharatmala Pariyojana on hybrid annuity basis in the state of Karnataka. The project costs Rs 1,137 crore and has to be completed in 24 months.

Alkem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 2,741 | Alkem Laboratories share price gained over 3 percent on March 30 as the company agreed in principle to subscribe to a partnership interest in ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP). The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is on or before March 31, 2021.

Intellect Design Arena | CMP: Rs 695.20 | The share price rose more than 11 percent on March 30 after Concentra Bank selected Intellect’s cloud-native, digital banking platform to power its new digital banking strategy. Intellect offers, which are designed and packaged into an API-first, composable, cloud-native digital banking platform that will be deployed on Microsoft Azure.

Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 875.90 | The company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 924.40 after the company signed definitive agreements with Essel Infraprojects for the acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission (WKTL). As per the agreement, WKTL will develop, operate, and maintain transmission lines aggregating to around 1,750 ckt km, the company said in the release.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts | CMP: Rs 48.55 | Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price rose over 2 percent on March 30 after the board approved to increase its capacity from 120 KTA, of which about 90 percent is utilised, to 145 KTA at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore. Also, the Caustic Soda unit of the HCD plant is proposed to be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore by replacing the mono-polar membrane technology with a more advanced world-class bipolar membrane technology.

Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,423.15 | Larsen and Toubro share price jumped nearly 2 percent after its construction arm secured orders from "prestigious clients" for its various businesses. The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business secured an EPC order to construct a four-lane bridge at Bhagalpur in Bihar. Its water & effluent treatment business has bagged a design, build and operate order from Amritsar municipal corporation for engineering, procurement and construction of bulk water supply system in the city of Amritsar. Also, its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a "prestigious client" to construct a commercial office space in Gurgaon with a built-up area of 1.2 mn sq ft.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 336.65 | The share price added nearly 4 percent on March 30 after the Delhi High Court rejected an RBI plea seeking to restrain JSPL from transferring $300 million to its Mauritius subsidiary. The court also dismissed the RBI plea seeking to refuse nod to JSPL to transfer funds to overseas subsidiary. The court upheld a single-judge bench order granting the nod to JSPL to transfer $300 million to its overseas arm, CNBC-TV18 said.

Bharat Heavy Electricals | CMP: Rs 48.95| The company's share price gained 0.51 percent on March 30 after it bagged a major order from IOCL. The company has bagged a major order for a sulphur recovery unit from IOCL. With this order, BHEL has made an entry into the downstream oil & gas process package business.