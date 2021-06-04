Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 4

The benchmark indices ended lower on June 4 after the Reserve Bank of India left key policy rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative policy stance. At close, the Sensex was down 132.38 points, or 0.25%, at 52,100.05, and the Nifty was down 20.10 points, or 0.13%, at 15,670.30.

NIIT | CMP: Rs 220.70 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company reported the fourth-quarter profit after tax (PAT) at Rs. 46.5 crore against Rs 0.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue jumped 30.5 percent at Rs 275.5 crore against Rs 211.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 68.4 crore against Rs 2.1 crore and consolidated EBITDA margin at 24.8 percent against 1 percent (YoY). The board also recommended a 125 percent dividend at Rs 2.5 a share.

Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 749.85 | The scrip was up more than 7 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 205.4 crore against a loss of Rs 73.3 crore in a year-ago period. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each (100 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 839.45 | The stock price jumped 10 percent with the scrip more than doubling in the last eight sessions. It hit the upper circuit through this week after the board approved raising Rs 4,000 crore from entities affiliated to the US-based The Carlyle Group. Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, LP and Carlyle Asia Partners V, LP, had agreed to invest up to Rs 3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, at a price of Rs 390 a share, the company told exchanges.

Spandana Sphoorty | CMP: Rs 738.60 | The share price gained over 7 percent after Moneycontrol reported that Axis Bank was in talks to acquire the micro-financier. Axis Bank is in talks to acquire Spandana Sphoorty, which is also reportedly open to exploring a complete sale, sources told Moneycontrol. Both sides were interested in the deal, which had been in the works for a while, the sources said.

Railtel Corporation | CMP: Rs 132.40 | The share ended in the green after the company said it had received a Rs 119.72-crore order from Bharat Coking Coal. "It has received the work order of total amount of Rs 119.72 crore (Including GST) from M/s. Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)," the company said in the release. The work order is for the implementation of MPLS-VPN services along with miscellaneous services at 340 locations of BCCL for a period of five years.

Power Mech | CMP: Rs 688 | The stock was up over 9 percent on June 4 after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.3 lakh equity shares of the company. HDFC Mutual Fund bought nearly 1 percent stake in the construction and engineering company via open market. HDFC MF, on June 3, purchased 130,000 shares, representing 0.88 percent stake, in Power Mech Projects for Rs 8.22 crore. The mutual fund bought these shares at Rs 633 a share via block deals on the NSE, exchange data showed.

Bank of India | CMP: Rs 82.30 | The stock price added 2 percent after the bank reported net profit at Rs 250.2 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 3,571.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Net Interest Income (NII) was down 22.6% at Rs 2,936 crore versus Rs 3,793 crore. Gross NPA was at 13.77% versus 14.59% and net NPA at 3.35% versus 3.73%, QoQ.

Gujarat State Petronet | CMP: Rs 306.90 | The scrip jumped 7 percent after the company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 577.5 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 497.67 crore in Q4FY20. The company's revenue rose to Rs 3,828.65 crore from Rs 3,207.41 crore YoY.

BEML | CMP: Rs 1,343 | The share was up 3 percent after the company said it started manufacturing 960 LPM medical oxygen plants at its KGF complex in record time under a ToT agreement with Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru under DRDO.