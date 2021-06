The benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains to end lower in a highly volatile session on June 30. At close, the Sensex was down 66.95 points or 0.13% at 52482.71, and the Nifty was down 27 points or 0.17% at 15721.50.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,111 | The stock ended in the green after ADNOC and Reliance sign a strategic partnership for a world-scale chemical project at TA'ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Cummins India | CMP: Rs 901.90 | The share price jumped 6 percent on June 30. Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,030 a share. The IT firm reported a net profit of Rs 168.56 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021 which was lower by 0.99 percent YoY on the back of a sharp spike in input costs during the quarter.

Graphite India | CMP: Rs 637 | The stock ended in the green after the company turned profitable in Q4 FY21. The company reported a net profit of Rs 64 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period. Research and broking firm ICICI Direct has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 800 per share.

Vindhya Telelink | CMP: Rs 1,314 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after the company reported improved numbers for the quarter ended March 2021. It reported a sharp jump in consolidated profit at Rs 116.04 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 38.26 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 556.56 crore from Rs 459.08 crore YoY.

Uflex | CMP: Rs 572.80 | The stock surged 20 percent after the company said it will double aseptic packaging capacity to 7 billion packs per annum by March 2022 and will invest Rs 120 crore for the proposed expansion.

Polycab India | CMP: Rs 1,970 | The scrip ended in the green after India Ratings upgraded the long-term rating from 'AA' to 'AA+.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 2,039 | The stock shed 2 percent after the company reported a 23 percent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations at Rs 135.14 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing to the BSE. Revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to Rs 358.25 crore from Rs 595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 260.30 | The scrip ended in the red on June 30. The board approved a proposal to raise over Rs 7,000 crore through various means. These include $275 million (Rs 2,043.43 crore) by issuing equity shares or other instruments. The company's fund mop-up plan is subject to shareholders' approval in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held in late July.

Central Bank of India, IOB | The share prices jumped over 9 percent each after the banks emerged as likely candidates for disinvestment, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources. The two state-run banks might see 51 percent stake sale in the first phase of disinvestment.