Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 29

The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on June 29. The Sensex closed 185.93 points, or 0.35 percent, down at 52,549.66, and the Nifty slipped 66.20 points, or 0.42 percent, to end the day at 15,748.50.

Cipla | CMP: Rs 977.55 | The stock ended in the green following reports that the pharma major had filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India for permission to import US drug maker Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Later in the day, there were reports that the pharma major had got the regulatory nod to import the vaccine made by the US drugmaker. Cipla had filled the application on June 28.

Forbes & Company | CMP: Rs 2,446.20 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the Shapoorji Pallonji Group shortlisted three suitors for the big-bang sale process of its consumer durable flagship Eureka Forbes. Eureka Forbes is a subsidiary of the listed parent company Forbes & Company and a household name in the vacuum cleaner and water purifier segments.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 82.45 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the low-budget airline said it is going to consider fundraising. The meeting of the company's board of directors is scheduled for June 30, 2021 and will discuss and consider, options for raising fresh capital through the issuance of equity shares/debt instrument on a preferential/qualified institutions placement basis, as per the release.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 25.25 | The share price was up 2 percent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,482.5 crore in the Q4FY1 against Rs 654.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 4,455 crore against Rs 3,205 crore, YoY.

GIC Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 181.80 | The share price jumped 20 percent after the company's board approved a Rs 2,500 crore-fundraise by issuing redeemable non-convertible debentures through private placement.

Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 618.45 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company received a digital transformation contract from Aden Ports. "The company announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT), deepening its 12-year partnership with Yemen’s largest container terminal," it said in the release.

HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 687.30 | The share price ended in the red on reports of Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) plan to sell 7 crore, or about 3.46 percent of total shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company through block deals on June 29.

Reliance Power | CMP: Rs 15 | The stock jumped 5 percent after it started the export of power equipment from its Samalkot project in Andhra Pradesh to its Bangladesh project, a move that will help the company pare debt of nearly Rs 1,500 crore. "These equipment are being exported from its Samalkot project. The process of exporting the equipment for the 750 MW LNG-based power project in Bangladesh is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021," a senior official said.

Subros | CMP: Rs 316.50 | The scrip added 2 percent after the company posted a 57 percent jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 26.2 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore. Revenue was up 43.9 percent at Rs 659.93 crore versus Rs 458.47 crore, YoY. Subros board has recommended a dividend of Re 0.70 (35%) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2021.