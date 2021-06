The benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on June 25 supported by metal and financials. The Sensex was up 226.04 points, or 0.43 percent, at 52,925.04, and the Nifty was up 70 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,860.40.

Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 123.40 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company turned profitable in Q4FY21. It posted a standalone net profit at Rs 241.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 against a loss of Rs 57.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its standalone revenue was up 82 percent at Rs 7,000.5 crore versus Rs 3,838.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were at Rs 533.7 crore and the margin expanded to 7.6 percent from 4.7 percent (YoY).

LIC Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 467.70 | The share price was up 2 percent after the company decided to raise more than Rs 2,334 crore from LIC as equity capital. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will infuse about Rs 2,334.70 crore in its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance by picking up an additional stake in the company.

ONGC | CMP: Rs 120.90 | The stock price ended in the red on June 25. The company on June 24 reported a standalone profit of Rs 6,734 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 driven by realisations. The PSU oil & gas major posted a loss of Rs 3,214 crore in the year-ago quarter. Gross revenue during the quarter declined 1.2 percent to Rs 21,189 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said in its BSE filing.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,485.65 | The share shed 3 percent on June 25, a day after the company's AGM. Company Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a Rs 75,000-crore green energy plan as he also laid out for the shareholders the growth path for the conglomerate’s telecom, retail and O2C businesses. Ambani announced the launch of a new energy business while he also highlighted the growth plans for Jio and Reliance Retail. Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with the target at Rs 2,262, while CLSA has an outperform rating with the target at Rs 2,250 a share. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 568.05 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company received in-principle approval from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG). 2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treating COVID-19 patients in the country.

Godfrey Phillips | CMP: Rs 1,025.65 | The scrip gained over 5 percent after the company reported a net profit at Rs 95.2 crore against Rs 38.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 17.5 percent at Rs 705.9 crore against Rs 600.8 crore (YoY), while EBITDA jumped 76.3 percent at Rs 156.7 crore against Rs 88.9 crore (YoY). The company board has declared a dividend of Rs 24 a share.

Majesco | CMP: Rs 94.90 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after promoter Aurum Platz IT Pvt Ltd acquired a 14.31 percent stake in the company via off market transaction, taking total shareholding to 34.57 percent from 20.26 percent.

Mukand | CMP: Rs 117.95 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company executed a memorandum of understanding to sell 47 acre land at Thane. The MoU is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent stipulated therein for completion of the sale/assignment of the land.

PNC Infratech | CMP: Rs 249.95 | The share ended in the red on June 25. The company's net profit jumped 66.4 percent to Rs 150.4 crore against Rs 90.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was up 38.4 percent at Rs 1,864.3 crore against Rs 1,346.7 crore (YoY), while EBITDA jumped 42.4 percent at Rs 420 crore against Rs 295 crore (YoY).