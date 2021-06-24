Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 24

The Sensex ended 392.92 points, or 0.75 percent higher, at 52,699.00, and the Nifty jumped 103.50 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,790.50 on June 24. IT stocks, led by TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, rallied. Reliance Industries, Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation were the top losers.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,526.75 | The stock price was down over 3 percent on June 24. Addressing the AGM, company Chairman Mukesh Ambani said RIL's performance continued to be outstanding even during such a challenging time. In the last 10 years, shares of RIL have traded mixed on the day of the AGM, falling on six occasions, while rising on the rest of the AGM days. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Apollo Hospitals | CMP: Rs 3,200.50 | The scrip ended in the red on June 24. The company reported a fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 209.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,867.95 crore against Rs 2,922.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Nureca | CMP: Rs 1,630.10 | The share price jumped 5 percent after Hornbill Orchid India Fund acquired a stake in the company. Hornbill Orchid India Fund, a Mauritius-based hedge fund, acquired a 1.95 percent stake in Nureca, a home healthcare and wellness products seller.

Orchid Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,183.95 | The stock tumbled 10 percent after one of its promoters said it would sell its stake in the company. Dhanuka Laboratories will sell 8.04 percent of the total share of the company on June 24 and June 25 via an offer for sale.

JB Chemicals | CMP: Rs 1,551.25 | The stock ended in the green. US private equity giant KKR-backed JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is sizing up assets including select branded portfolios, and a mid-sized pharmaceutical company, to increase its market share in India, JBCPL chief executive Nikhil Chopra said in an interview.

DCW | CMP: Rs 39.60 | The scrip jumped more than 5 percent after India Ratings & Research upgraded and assigned a BBB+ with a stable outlook to the specialty chemicals company.

Vardhman Special Steels | CMP: Rs 223.50 | The share price was up 5 percent after the company said it has completed price negotiations for Q1 with OEMs. The price increase is in the range of Rs 5,000 - 6,000 a tonne. Stocks with exposure to auto industry manufacturers are likely to witness an uptick, according to CNBC-TV18.

Sharda Motor | CMP: Rs 487.05 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after the company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 25.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.19 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue jumped to Rs 604.16 crore from Rs 237.07 crore YoY. The company approved the joint venture between Sharda Motor Industries and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

Allcargo Logistics | CMP: Rs 143.95 | The share price shed 3 percent after the company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 5.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 54.06 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,349.31 crore from Rs 1,870.96 crore YoY.