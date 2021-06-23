Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 23

In the volatile session on June 23, the benchmark indices ended near the day's low with Nifty below 15,700. At close, the Sensex was down 282.63 points or 0.54% at 52,306.08, and the Nifty was down 85.80 points or 0.54% at 15,687.

Bharat ELectronics | CMP: Rs 167.50 | The scrip jumped over 10 percent after the state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company reported a net profit of Rs 1,352.38 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, up 30.73 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to Q4FY20. The company's sales rose 18 percent to Rs 6757.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 5725.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

United Breweries | CMP: Rs 1,405.35 | The share price shed over 3 percent on June 23. CCI okayed Heineken's additional equity stake acquisition in the company. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June 21 said it has approved Heineken International BV's proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in United Breweries Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet | CMP: Rs 633 | The share price jumped 10 percent after promoter Godrej Industries increased stake. According to BSE bulk deals data, promoter Godrej Industries acquired 9,76,047 equity shares in the company at Rs 570 per share via open market purchases.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,930.05 | The stock ended in the green after the company decided to raise prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1. According to the statement released by Hero MotoCorp, the upward revision is a direct result of the increase in commodity prices. The statement further adds that the company is driving cost savings programmes aggressively in order to minimise the impact on the customer.

IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 39.40 | The stock price added 2 percent on report the government may sell 26 percent stake in the company. The Centre, on June 22, kick-started the process of selling its stake in IDBI Bank, by issuing Request for Proposals (RFP) to hire transaction and legal advisors to advice on the sale process.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 718.55 | The scrip shed 3 percent after Norway's largest pension fund KLP divested from the company's Myanmar project. Norwegian pension fund KLP is divesting from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on the grounds the company's links with the Myanmar military breach the fund's responsible investment policy, KLP said on Tuesday.

Sobha | CMP: Rs 482 | The stock was down over 4 percent on June 23. The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 17.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 50.7 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 553.4 crore from Rs 910.1 crore YoY.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 179.15 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on June 23. The company posted a manifold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,838 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had clocked a Rs 351-crore net profit during the January-March period of the financial year 2019-20, NMDC said in a BSE filing. Its total income during January-March 2021 more than doubled to Rs 6,932.75 crore, from Rs 3,320.95 crore in the year-ago period.

UFO Moviez | CMP: Rs 97.30 | The share price jumped over 12 percent on June 23. P5 Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) sold 3,90,631 equity shares in UFO at Rs 87.26 per share on the NSE and 1,84,200 shares at Rs 87.05 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.