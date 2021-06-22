Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 22

Benchmark indices erased intraday gain and ended on flat note in the volatile session on June 22. At close, the Sensex was up 14.25 points or 0.03% at 52588.71, and the Nifty was up 26.30 points or 0.17% at 15772.80.

Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 99.45 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for the company, with riders. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) have been given 90 days from June 22 to allot slots to the airline, CNBC-TV18 has reported. The civil aviation regulator will make the final decision on allotment of slots.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,257.50 | The share price gained over 5 percent after the auto maker said it will raise car prices in July-September quarter to offset input price hikes. This will be the second round of price increase by the Delhi-based company in this financial year.

Indian Bank | CMP: Rs 150.40 | The stock price added over 3 percent after the state-owned bank launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore. The floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 142.15 per share. The committee of directors in its meeting held on June 21 approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IOB, Central Bank of India | The stock gained 3-5 percent on June 22 on reports that the government has shortlisted these banks for divestment. The Centre has shortlisted the CBI and IOB for divestment, CNBC Awaaz has reported on June 21. In the previous session, the share prices were locked at 20 percent upper circuit.

MM Forgings | CMP: Rs 670.30 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company posted net profit at Rs 34.1 crore versus Rs 3 crore. Its revenue was up 75.9% at Rs 293.3 crore versus Rs 166.7 crore, YoY.

Engineers India | CMP: Rs 81.85 | The scrip ended in the green on June 22. Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has entrusted the project for execution of Revamp of Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) to Engineers India, as per the release. The company shall execute this project as Licensor cum Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) Consultant. The project involves enhancing the capacity of current DCU from 0.306 MMTPA to 0.560 MMTPA as well as enabling it to process tougher feed. The estimated order value is Rs 111 crore, it added.

Avanti Feeds | CMP: Rs 557.80 | The share price was down 3 percent after the company's consolidated net profit was down 20 percent at Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 87 crore. Its revenue was up 6.1% at Rs 1,098.1 crore versus Rs 1,035 crore, YoY.

Jaiprakash Associates | CMP: Rs 14.40 | The stock was down over 2 percent on June 22. The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 424.41 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,068.10 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue rose to Rs 2,517.2 crore from Rs 1,876.03 crore YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors | CMP: Rs 2,060 | The share price was down over 4 percent on June 22. The company reported profit at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 3.38 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 194.74 crore from Rs 119.80 crore YoY.