Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 21

The Sensex closed the day 230 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 52,574.46, while the Nifty settled with a gain of 63 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,746.50. Mid and small-caps outperformed their larger peers. The BSE midcap index closed 0.82 percent higher, while the smallcap index finished with a gain of 0.83 percent.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 118.05 | The stock jumped 4 percent after the state-owned power giant on June 19 posted nearly a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,649.49 crore for the March quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenues. The company's consolidated net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 1,629.86 crore, NTPC said a BSE filing. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per equity share for 2020-21. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3 per share paid in February 2021. The board has also approved the enhancement of the borrowing limit of the company from Rs 2,00,000 crore to Rs 2,25,000 crore.

PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 700.95 | The share fell 5 percent after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed the company to halt its proposed Rs 4,000-crore deal with Carlyle group. The company filed an appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal and was on June 21 allowed to go ahead with the extraordinary general meeting the next day to vote on the deal but was told not to declare the results till further orders.

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank | The stock price surged 20 percent after the government shortlisted the banks for divestment, CNBC Awaaz reported. The two lenders might see a 51 percent stake sale in the first phase of disinvestment. The government will amend the Banking Regulations Act, and some other banking laws for divestment, the news channel reported.

Centrum Capital | CMP: Rs 52.70 | The stock price gained over 4 percent following the RBI's 'in-principle' nod to Centrum Financial Services to set up a small finance bank. The central bank on June 18 allowed Centrum Financial Services Limited to set up an SFB, paving the way for the entity to take over crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank .

Reliance Home Finance, Authum Investment | CMP: Rs 585.90 | Authum Investment share price added 2 percent while that of Reliance Home Finance gained over 4 percent after the former emerged as the successful highest bidder for acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance. A letter of intent has been issued by Bank of Baroda (on behalf of the lenders) declaring the company as the successful bidder in the relation to the acquisition of all assets of Reliance Home Finance.

Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 94.75 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the airline company said it is planning to start operations within six months of approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), CNBC-TV18 reported. The Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the new owners of the airline, is in talks with the government about the availability of slots, sources told the news channel. The carrier is open to alternating slots on a plus/minus 15 basis.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 350.70 | The stock ended in the red on June 21. The company's net profit was down 15.9 percent at Rs 260.4 crore against Rs 309.7 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 21 percent at Rs 1,136.9 crore against Rs 1,439.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA slipped 16.9 percent at Rs 344.3 crore against Rs 414.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 30.3 percent against 28.8 percent (YoY).

GMR Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 30.70 | The share price was up over 8 percent on June 21. The company narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 725.47 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 1,127.16 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue fell to Rs 2,320.53 crore from Rs 2,348.75 crore YoY.

Hinduja Global Solutions | CMP: Rs 2,465.40 | The share spiked 5 percent after the company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 130.31 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 44.84 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 1,563.58 crore from Rs 1,285.7 crore YoY.