Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 18

The benchmark indices erased intraday losses and ended near the day's high in a highly volatile session on June 18. The Sensex was up 21.12 points, or 0.04 percent, at 52344.45, and the Nifty was down eight points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,683.40.

SREI Infrastructure Finance | CMP: Rs 14.50 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the company received a term sheet from Makara Capital Partners Pte for an investment in a subsidiary. Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), material wholly-owned subsidiary of SREI Infrastructure, said in a release it received a term sheet from Makara Capital Partners Pte. Ltd., Singapore, indicating interest in an investment of Rs 2,200 crore by way of subscription to equity shares and other securities subject to the terms and conditions spelled out in the term sheet.

Khadim India | CMP: Rs 210 | The share gained 8 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the year-ago period. The company's sales jumped 70.62 percent to Rs 269.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 158.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Globus Spirits | CMP: Rs 583.65 | The stock price jumped 10 percent on June 18. According to bulk deal data on NSE, portfolio management services firm Old Bridge Capital bought a 2.51 percent stake in Globus Spirits. The company's net profit jumped 161 percent to Rs 50.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 19.40 crore during the year-ago quarter. As per the bulk deals data, since May 2021 Old Bridge Capital Management acquired 7,25,701 shares of Globus Spirits at Rs 495.02 apiece.

Power Grid Corporation | CMP: Rs 234.25 | The scrip shed 2 percent on June 18 even after the company reported a 6.4 percent jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 3,526.23 crore against Rs 3,313.47 crore in the same quarter last year. The board has recommended issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3, which is 1 new bonus share of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up share held by the shareholders. The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 a share ( at 30 percent on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2020-21.

Eveready Industries | CMP: Rs 337.95 | The share price jumped over 7 percent even after the battery maker reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 442.5 crore against a profit of Rs 63.1 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 21.7 percent at Rs 272.6 crore against Rs 224.1 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA jumped 44.4 percent at Rs 41 crore against Rs 28.4 crore (YoY). It registered an exceptional loss of Rs 629.70 crore in Q4 FY21.

PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 434.95 | The stock was down 2 percent on June 18. The company's consolidated net profit was up 22.4 percent at Rs 41.7 crore against Rs 34.1 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue gained 9.7 percent at Rs 500.7 crore against Rs 456.4 crore (YoY), while consolidated EBITDA rose 23.7 percent at Rs 63 crore against Rs 50.9 crore (YoY).

Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,515 | The stock ended lower by more than 8 percent. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed firm on June 16 signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San Tic Ltd Sti (Publishme), the largest mobile game publishing agency in the Middle East and Turkey.

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the bank reported standalone profit at Rs 315.75 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 294.1 crore in Q4FY20. Net interest income fell to Rs 917.42 crore from Rs 987.24 crore YoY.

Max Financial Services | CMP: Rs 979.80 | The scrip shed 2 percent after the promoter entity Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 78,28,217 equity shares in Max Financial at Rs 1,000.08 per share. Th government of Singapore bought 60,13,487 equity shares in Max Financial at Rs 1,000 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.