Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 16

The BSE Sensex index fell 271 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 52,501.98 while the Nifty ended 102 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 15,767.55. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.95 percent lower and the smallcap index fell 0.68 percent. BSE Metal index fell 2.58 percent, emerging as the top loser among the sectoral indices.

LIC Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 493.50 | The share price was down over 5 percent after the company reported a 5 percent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 398.92 crore in the quarter ended in March 2021 due to higher provisioning for bad loans. Net interest income (NII) rose by 33 percent to Rs 1,505 crore, as against Rs 1,134 crore for the same period in the previous year.

Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 3,221.20 | The scrip added over a percent on June 16 after the company posted a more than a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the same quarter last year. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 (i.e. 60%) per equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 702 | The stock was down over 7 percent after Fitch Ratings affirmed India-based port operator's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with negative outlook.

Whirlpool | CMP: Rs 2,270 | The stock shed over 3 percent on June 16. The consumer durables maker reported a 40.84 percent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 130.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on account of higher revenue from operations. The firm had posted a profit of Rs 92.34 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

RITES | CMP: Rs 273.50 | The share was down 3 percent on June 16. Consolidated net profit of the company was down 1.6 percent at Rs 141.5 crore against Rs 144 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 11.4 percent at Rs 636 crore against Rs 571 crore (YoY) while Consolidated EBITDA gained 13.3 percent at Rs 185.4 crore against Rs 163.5 crore (YoY).

KEC International | CMP: Rs 403 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the company secured new orders of Rs 937 crore across its various businesses, company said in its release. Its transmission & distribution business has secured orders of Rs 418 crore for transmission line and substation projects in India, Middle East, and the Americas. The railways business has secured orders of Rs 294 crore in conventional/ emerging segments in India.

Asahi India Glass | CMP: Rs 328.60 | The stock was down over 3 percent on June 16. Net profit rose 51.79 percent to Rs 84.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 55.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. For the full year,net profit declined 13.18 percent to Rs 138.84 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 159.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales declined 8.43 percent to Rs 2377.64 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 2596.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.

KPI Global Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 64.60 | The share price surged 18 percent after the company signed new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Polycab India, Vadodara for sale of 5.70 MW solar power for their different units for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals | CMP: Rs 42.75 | The stock added 3 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 7.5 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 20.39 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 110.55 crore from Rs 92.75 crore YoY.