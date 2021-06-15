Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 15

Benchmark indices extended the winning streak for the fourth consecutive day on June 15 and ended at fresh record closing levels. At close, the Sensex was up 221.52 points or 0.42 percent at 52773.05, and the Nifty was up 57.40 points or 0.36 percent at 15869.30.

Adani Group stocks | At the close of market on June 15, shares of Adani Enterprises were up 2.49 percent, while Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Power were down 5 percent each. Adani Ports was down 0.86 percent and Adani Green Energy closed flat. This comes a day after the stocks took a beating on the back of media reports that suggested NSDL has frozen three FPI accounts owning Adani Group shares. However, NSDL clarified to the conglomerate later in the day that the accounts were not frozen.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 157.10 | The share price ended in the red after the state-owned firm reported a marginal 1.1 percent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales. Its consolidated sales in the January-March period declined to Rs 24,510.80 crore, from Rs 25,597.43 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20.

Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 3,188 | The share ended marginally in the red after the company reported net profit at Rs 104.3 crore against Rs 21 crore. Its revenue was up 14.3 percent at Rs 1,025.9 crore versus Rs 898 crore, YoY.

Whirlpool | CMP: Rs 2,353 | The scrip jumped over 7 percent after the company reported a 40.8 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 92.3 crore. Its revenue was up 31.5 percent at Rs 1,779.4 crore versus Rs 1,353.6 crore (YoY).

Power Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 127.75 | The share price shed a percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit at Rs 3,906 crore against Rs 694 crore. Its revenue was up 12.1 percent at Rs 18.149 crore versus Rs 16,193 crore, YoY.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,490.20 | The scrip ended in the green on June 15. The bank has informed that the board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021, shall consider a proposal for dividend on the equity shares of the bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures | CMP: Rs 5.10 | The share jumped 4 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 215.32 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 70.91 crore in Q4FY20; revenue increased to Rs 956.87 crore from Rs 698.47 crore YoY.

Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 357.20 | The stock shed over 2 percent after Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd and EQ India Fund sold over 7.64 lakh equity shares or 1.23 percent stake in Va Tech Wabag via an open market transaction on June 10, reducing shareholding to 0.64 percent from 1.87 percent earlier.

Nelcast | CMP: Rs 77.95 | The stock added 2 percent on June 15. Consolidated net profit was down 71 percent at Rs 6.6 crore against Rs 22.9 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue jumped 75.7 percent at Rs 220.4 crore against Rs 125.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA gained 43.6 percent at Rs 18.5 crore against Rs 12.9 crore (YoY).