Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 11

The benchmark indices closed at a record high on the back of buying in the IT, metal and pharma names. At close, the Sensex was up 174.29 points, or 0.33 percent, at 52,474.76, and the Nifty was up 61.60 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,799.40.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 100.70 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the firm emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the project worth Rs 726 crore. The project includes development of Memmadpur (Ambala) - Banur (IT City Chowk)— Kharar (Chandigarh) Corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana - Package-Il - 6 laning of IT City Chowk to Kurali Chandigarh Road in the state of Punjab on EPC mode.

eClerx Services | CMP: Rs 1,613.20 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company reported a 78.25 percent jump in net profit at Rs 98.75 crore, largely on the back of staff utilisation improving to 83.8 percent in March 2021 quarter. EBITDA came in at Rs 123.06 crore in March 2021 up 55.87 percent from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2020. The board of directors on June 10 recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,279 | The stock added 2 percent on June 11. Tata Consultancy Services announced that it had expanded its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic to help it embark on a "new phase of recovery and growth", Mint reported.

Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 464 | The scrip jumped over 14 percent after the board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share of face value Rs 10 each subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend shall be credited 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 453.50 | The scrip was up over 5 percent after the company reported Q4 net profit at Rs 6.6 crore against a loss of Rs 4.8 crore. Its revenue was up 84.6 percent at Rs 127.9 crore versus Rs 69.3 crore.

GOCL Corporation | CMP: Rs 275.80 | The stock price jumped over 7 percent after the company along with IDL Explosives bagged orders worth Rs 286.63 crore to supply raydets, electronic and other detonators and cartridge explosives over a period of two years.

Deccan Cements | CMP: Rs 534.50 | The stock shed over 6 percent on June 11. The company reported a net profit of Rs 22.1 crore against a loss of Rs 3 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 72.8 percent at Rs 213.8 crore against Rs 123.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA at Rs 37 crore against Rs 11.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 17.3 percent against 9.1 percent (YoY).

NHPC | CMP: Rs 26.85 | The stock ended in the red on June 11. The company reported consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 464.60 crore against Rs 258.83 crore, YoY. The board at a meeting on June 10 approved a proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 4300 crore during the financial year 2021-22 through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis.

National Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 68.90 | The share price shed over 3 percent on June 11. The state-owned firm reported a net loss of Rs 9.53 crore for March quarter 2020-21 compared to Rs 248.65 crore net loss in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined 2 percent to Rs 2,961.17 crore from Rs 3,014.43 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.