Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on June 10

The benchmark indices ended higher on June 10 with the Nifty above 15,700 led by realty, PSU bank, metal and pharma names. At close, the Sensex was up 358.83 points, or 0.69 percent, at 52,300.47, and the Nifty was up 102.40 points or 0.65 percent at 15,737.80.

Bata India | CMP: Rs 1,633 | The stock jumped over 4 percent on June 10 even though the company reported a poor set of numbers in the quarter ended March 2021. It reported a 23.2 percent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 29.4 crore against Rs 38.4 crore and revenue was down 4.9 percent at Rs 589.9 crore versus Rs 620.5 crore, (YoY). The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 (i.e., 80 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, for approval of the members at the AGM.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,554.80 | The share ended in the green after the company received Rs 13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares. The company, till May 31, 2021, received Rs 13,150.7 crore on the first call, representing around 99 percent of the total amount due, the company said in a regulatory filing. Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 163.40 | The scrip ended in the green on June 10. The state-run company posted a 28.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,908 crore in the March quarter against Rs 1,487.3 crore in the previous quarter. The company's revenue was down at Rs 15,449 crore against Rs 15,454.3 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 28.4 percent at Rs 2,465 crore and the margin was up at 16 percent (QoQ). Broking house JPMorgan has an "overweight" rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 197 a share.

JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 707.15 | The stock price added over a percent on better crude steel production in May 2021. The crude steel production in May was at 13.67 lakh tonnes against 12.48 lakh tonnes in May 2020, up 10 percent. Recently, the company paid Rs 498.50 crore, taking the total receipt to Rs 723.50 crore, from the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) between the company (purchaser) and Welspun Corp (seller) for the acquisition of the business of manufacturing of high-grade steel plates and coil.

Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 431 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company reported Q4 numbers, wherein net profit was up at Rs 86.6 crore against Rs 37 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue was up 40.5 percent at Rs 745 crore versus Rs 530.2 crore.

Mazagon Dock | CMP: Rs 273.20 | The stock added 2 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 259.1 crore against Rs 74.7 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 5.9 percent at Rs 1,105.1 crore against Rs 1,043.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA at Rs 42.9 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 27.3 crore (YoY).

Cera Sanitaryware | CMP: Rs 4,349.80 | The scrip shed 4 percent on June 10 even though the company reported a 23 percent YoY jump in its March quarter (Q4FY21) net profit at Rs 45.8 crore from Rs 37.2 crore. Revenue was up 47.2 percent at Rs 438.4 crore versus Rs 297.8 crore.

Shankara Building | CMP: Rs 444.95 | The share shed 2 percent after the company posted a 2 percent fall in its Q4 profit at Rs 11.1 crore from Rs 11.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue was down 3.7 percent at Rs 642.3 crore versus Rs 667.3 crore (YoY).

PTC India Financial Services | CMP: Rs 19.25 | The stock was down over 5 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 53.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a net profit of Rs 7.05 crore during the March 2020 quarter. Sales declined 17.6 percent to Rs 274.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 332.80 crore during the same period last year.