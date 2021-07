The benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on July 5. At close, the Sensex was up 395.33 points, or 0.75 percent, at 52,880 and the Nifty was up 112.20 points, or 0.71 percent, at 15,834.40.

ITD Cementation | CMP: Rs 87.80 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the company secured an order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the development and construction of Dream City Depot including Metro Bhavan and associated electrical and mechanical works for the Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1. It got an order from the Military Engineer Services for the construction of an Aero Space Museum at the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi.

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,355 | The scrip ended in the green after the company's revenue jumped over 31 percent in the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on July 2 said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 percent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company reported a Rs 3,833.23 crore revenue from operations in the year-ago quarter, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,496.60 | The share added over a percent after the company reported better operating performance in the quarter ended June 2021. HDFC Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,475 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 14.4 percent over Rs 10,033 billion as of June 30, 2020 and an increase of 1.3 percent over Rs 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021. The bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,460 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 13.2 percent over Rs 11,894 billion as of June 30, 2020 and a growth of around 0.8 percent over Rs 13,351 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,158.50 | The scrip added 2 percent on July 5. The steel maker's crude steel production was up 55 percent in the first quarter of FY22 to 4.62 million tonnes as against the same period in the previous year. Its India deliveries rose by 42 percent in the period under review to 4.15 million tonnes on a year-on-year basis. Global research firm CLSA has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,462 per share.

Panacea Biotech | CMP: Rs 397 | The stock gained 5 percent after the company received the manufacturing license from the Drugs Controller General (India) (DCGI) for the Sputnik V vaccine. The licence is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotec in India.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 723.95 | The stock price was up over 4 percent after the credit rating agency ICRA revised the outlook to positive from stable. ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at ICRA A- and short-term rating at A2+, while the outlook was revised to positive from stable.

Marico | CMP: Rs 530.60 | The scrip ended in the green after the company reported its operating performance for the first quarter of FY22. The India business delivered a 30 percent plus revenue growth, backed by robust double-digit volume growth, the company said in its release.

Heranba Industries | CMP: Rs 741.10 | The stock rose over 7 percent after the company received environmental clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change of for the expansion of pesticides intermediates, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides manufacturing at Valsad in Gujarat.