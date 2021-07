The market broke its three-day losing streak and ended higher with the Nifty above 15,750 supported by the IT, metal, financial stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 209.36 points, or 0.40%, at 52,653.07, and the Nifty was up 69.10 points or 0.44% at 15,778.50.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 293.80 | The stock gained over 3 percent following reports that the automaker was planning to hike passenger vehicle prices from next week. The auto major is looking to increase prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles from next week to offset the steep rise in procurement cost of essential materials like steel and precious metals, a top company official has said.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,999 | The stock price shed over 2 percent on July 29, a day after the automaker on July 28 posted its June quarter net profit at Rs 440.8 crore against a Rs 249.4 crore loss in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter jumped more than four times to Rs 17,770.7 crore against Rs 4,106.5 crore in Q1FY21. Kotak Institutional Equities has a "sell" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 6,000.

Colgate Palmolive | CMP: Rs 1,706.95 | The stock price was down more than 4 percent on July 29. The FMCG company posted a 17.7 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 233.2 crore against Rs 198.2 crore and revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 1,166 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore, YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank | CMP: Rs 20.40 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the bank reported net profit at Rs 173.8 crore against a loss of Rs 117 crore (YoY). NII grew 7.8 percent at Rs 579 crore against Rs 537.2 crore (YoY). Gross NPA was at 13.33 percent from 13.76 percent in the previous quarter, while net NPA at 3.61 percent was lower from 4.04 percent in the March quarter.

PVR | CMP: Rs 1,356 | The stock added over a percent on July 29. The company reported net loss at Rs 219.4 crore against a loss of Rs 225.7 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was at Rs 59.4 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore, YoY.

Great Eastern Shipping | CMP: Rs 340.15 | The share was down over 5 percent after the company has posted a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against Rs 467.7 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was down 28% at Rs 769.2 crore versus Rs 1,068.4 crore, YoY.

Balrampur Chini Mills | CMP: Rs 374.40 | The scrip jumped over 7 percent after the company said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 9, 2021, to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Prism Johnson | CMP: Rs 137 | The scrip slipped over 5 percent after the company reported consolidated net loss at Rs 4.2 crore against a loss of Rs 91.8 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 52.4 percent at Rs 1,312 crore against Rs 861 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 120.3 crore against Rs 22.6 crore (YoY).

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 244.35 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company said that Panatone Finvest, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private, will be buying a controlling stake in the company. It includes a preferential allotment of 1.94 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 258 a share aggregating to Rs 500 crore and preferential allotment of 5.23 crore warrant, the company said.