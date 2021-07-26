Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 26

The benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile trade on July 26, with the Nifty below 15,850. At close, the Sensex was down 123.53 points, or 0.23%, at 52,852.27 and the Nifty was down 31.50 points, or 0.20%, at 15,824.50.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,739.65 | The stock added a percent on July 26. The bank reported a 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 1,641.92 crore against Rs 1,244.45 crore in Q1FY21. The net interest income for Q1FY22 increased 6 percent YoY to Rs 3,942 crore, from Rs 3,724 crore in Q1FY21. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.60 percent. Operating profit for the quarter came in at Rs 3,121 crore, up 19 percent YoY against Rs 2,624 crore in Q1FY21.

ITC | CMP: Rs 211.05 | The stock price ended in the red on July 26. The company reported a 28.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,013.5 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, partly driven by a low base in the year-ago quarter. The profit was at Rs 2,342.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. CLSA has a buy rating with target at Rs 265, while Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with teh target at Rs 251.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,073.90 | The stock ended in the red on July 26. The company reported the June quarter profit at Rs 13,806 crore, up 66.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), with normalised tax provision. The revenue of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore. However, the numbers on sequential basis were hit due to weakness in retail, RIL said. Macquarie has an underperform rating with the target at Rs 1,350. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 138.05 | The scrip jumped over 9 percent on July 26. On the listing day, the market capitalisation of Zomato went beyond the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering, which opened for subscription during July 14-16, had seen a stellar response from investors. The issue was subscribed 38.25 times, the highest subscription in the last 13 years among IPOs valued more than Rs 5,000 crore each.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 292.75 | The scrip ended in the red on July 26. The auto major posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore for Q1FY22 against a net loss of Rs 8,437.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net loss of the JLR segment came at 110 million pounds, which was above the CNBC-TV18 poll’s estimate of a loss of 56 million pounds. JLR EBITDA margin stood at 9 percent against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 10.3 percent.

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1,000.70 | The stock ended in the green on July 26. The IT firm was selected as a launch partner for Microsoft’s recently announced industry cloud, Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services brings together capabilities with multilayered security and comprehensive compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, improve employee collaboration and productivity, manage risk and modernize core systems.

Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 907.50 | The share was down 4 percent after the company's consolidated net profit was down 45.3% at Rs 161.9 crore against Rs 295.7 crore and revenue was down 1.1% at Rs 1,326 crore against Rs 1,341 crore, YoY.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | CMP: Rs 774 | The stock jumped 5 percent, hitting a new 52-week high on BSE after the company reported robust June quarter earnings. The company posted a four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 99.09 crore during the June quarter, mainly on account of higher income. It had posted Rs 24.82-crore PAT during the April-June period of financial year 2020-21, IMFA said in a regulatory filing.