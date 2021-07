The benchmark indices bounced back to end more than a percent higher on the back of positive global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 638.70 points, or 1.22%, at 52,837.21, and the Nifty was up 191.90 points, or 1.23%, at 15,824.

Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 3,412.85 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company beat analyst expectations to report a net profit of Rs 63 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY22) against a net loss of Rs 74 crore during the corresponding period in FY21. Jubilant FoodWorks’ revenue from operations in the Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 879 crore, a growth of over 131 percent over the same period last year. In the year-ago period, the company reported Rs 388 crore revenue from operations.

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,859.70 |The stock price ended in the red on July 22 even though the company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,061.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against Rs 528 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue was up at Rs 7,386 crore from Rs 3,079.2 crore, YoY.

IDFC | CMP: Rs 58.90 | The scrip gained over 11 percent after the RBI allowed the company to exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank. IDFC Limited said on July 21 it can exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank as the five-year lock-in period had ended. IDFC holds a 36.56 percent stake in the bank that commenced operations in October 2015, which means it completed five years last year.

UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 7,480 | The share price ended in the green after the company's consolidated profit more than doubled to Rs 1,700.03 crore against Rs 793.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations jumped 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,830 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 7,671 in Q1FY21.

DB Corp | CMP: Rs 105.65 | The share shed over 3 percent after the income tax department reportedly conducting searches at media group Dainik Bhaskar's offices in several cities across the country over alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,378 | The stock shed over 2 percent on July 22. The FMCG major reported a 9.6 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 2,061 crore from Rs 1,881 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 12.8 percent at Rs 11,915 crore versus Rs 10,560 crore, YoY.

Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 551 | The scrip shed a percent after the company reported Q1FY22 net loss at Rs 12.7 crore against a profit of Rs 760.1 crore, though revenue was up 43.7 percent at Rs 859.6 crore versus Rs 598.3 crore, YoY.

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 326.50 | The share ended in the red on July 22. The company's net profit gained 45.9 percent at Rs 1,983 crore against Rs 1,359 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 63.6 percent at Rs 6,378 crore against Rs 3,898 crore (YoY). EBITDA was at Rs 3,405 crore against Rs 1,485 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin was 53.4 percent, up from 38.1 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Havells India | CMP: Rs 1,150.05 | The stock price surged over 11 percent after the electrical equipment company posted a 268.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.78 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY22).