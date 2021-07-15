Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 15

Indian market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty logged healthy gains to settle at record closing highs. The Sensex closed 255 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 53,158.85, while the Nifty settled with a gain of 70 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,924.20.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 578.35 | The stock added over 2 percent on July 15. The IT firm reported the Q1FY22 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,563.7 crore, up 23 percent against Rs 2,896 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue for the said quarter came at Rs 18,252.4 crore, up 22 percent against Rs 14,913.1 crore YoY.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,579.85 | The stock ended in the green on July 15, a day after the country's second-largest software services provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, thereby growing 2.3 percent sequentially. The company increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency terms to 14-16 percent from 12-14 percent earlier. Further, it retained full-year EBIT margin guidance at 22-24 percent.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,699 | The share ended in the red after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared his stake in the Tata Group company in the June 2021 quarter, the third consecutive quarter that he trimmed his holding. Jhunjhunwala cut his stake in Titan, one of the best-known stocks in his portfolio, by 0.25 percent in the June 2021 quarter.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,601.25 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent on July 15. The company will release its June-quarter scorecard on July 26 in which it is expected to report a strong set of numbers on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the numbers may be subdued. As per brokerage firm JM Financial, L&T expects a strong order pipeline for FY22 of Rs 9.6 lakh crore versus Rs 8.5 lakh crore in FY21, split between Rs 6.56 lakh crore domestic and Rs 2.5 lakh crore international worth of works.

L&T Tech | CMP: Rs 3,455 | The scrip surged over 18 percent after the technology firm reported an 84.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its June quarter net at Rs 216.2 crore. The engineering and research and development services arm of the infra major L&T posted a net profit of Rs 117.2 crore in the year-ago period. Apart from the numbers, the revenue growth guidance boosted investor sentiment. The company has upped its revenue growth guidance to 15-17 percent in FY22 from 13-15 percent. Most brokerage firms remain positive on the stock after the June quarter numbers.

SAIL | CMP: Rs 126.20 | The stock price ended in the green on July 15 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name appeared in the share-holding pattern for the June quarter. Jhujhunwala bought a 1.39 percent stake, or 5,75,00,000 shares, in SAIL during the April-June period, details available on the BSE show. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter.

Jubilant Pharmova | CMP: Rs 700 | The stock was down over 6 percent after the company said that the US FDA had put its Roorkee facility under import alert. Products to be impacted due to import alert Forms <3 percent of FY21 revenue.

Marico | CMP: Rs 535.80 | The share ended in the green on July 15. The company entered into a share subscription agreement and shareholders agreement with Apcos Naturals, to make a strategic investment by acquiring/subscribing 60 percent of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Apcos Naturals. The company will acquire a 52.4 percent stake in the company by July 31.

Tinplate Company | CMP: Rs 249.50 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the company reported profit at Rs 68.62 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 6.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 866.3 crore from Rs 379.76 crore YoY.