Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 14

The BSE Sensex closed the day at 52,904.05, up 134 points or 0.25 percent, while the Nifty settled 42 points, or 0.26 percent, up at 15,853.95. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended 0.21 percent and 0.24 percent higher, respectively.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,577.40 | The stock gained over 2 percent on July 14. The country’s largest second-largest software services provider reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5,195 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, against Rs 5,076 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue in rupee terms grew to Rs 27,896 crore during the quarter from Rs 26,311 crore in March 2021 quarter.

Mindtree | CMP: Rs 2,696.80 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent a day after the midcap IT services company reported an 8.2 percent sequentially growth in profit in the June 2021 quarter, with the highest ever order book of over $500 million. The company's net profit increased to Rs 343.4 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 317.3 crore in the previous quarter. The year-on-year growth in the bottom line was 61.2 percent.

PVR | CMP: Rs 1,389 | The shares ended in the green after data showed that MFs raised stake in June quarter of FY22 (Q1FY22). The shareholding data of the June quarter, available with BSE, showed their MFs held 1,10,54,351 shares (18.19 percent stake) in PVR at the end of Q1FY22 against 99,04,573 shares (16.30 percent stake) held in the March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21).

Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 1,243.90 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the Tata Steel subsidiary reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021 against a loss of Rs 12.36 crore in the same period last year. Backed by higher sales and price realisation, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 603 crore and profit before tax at Rs 135 crore for the quarter ending June 30.

JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 172.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company said it would seek shareholders approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via equity shares, bonds and other such securities at its annual general meeting on August 4, 2021. The proposed resolution enables the board of directors to issue securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore or their equivalent in any foreign currency, the notice for the AGM said.

Info Edge | CMP: Rs 5,205.10 | The scrip ended in the green on July 14. Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore public offer comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of Rs 9,000 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by existing selling shareholder Info Edge. Info Edge holds a stake of about 18.55 percent in the food delivery platform. The offer opened for subscription today, on July 14, and the bidding will close on July 16.

Barbeque Nation | CMP: Rs 911 | The share price ended in the green after ICRA upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality.

Coromandel International | CMP: Rs 893.20 | The stock added over a percent on July 14 after CRISIL has reaffirmed their rating for the debt programme of the company with the outlook for loan term bank loan facilities revised from Stable to Positive.

Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,398.80 | The share ended in the red on July 14. Subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group. This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.