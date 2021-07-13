Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 13

The BSE Sensex closed 397 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 52,769.73, while the Nifty ended with a gain of 120 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,812.35. The BSE midcap index closed 2 points higher at 22,906.58 while the smallcap index settled 120 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 26,188.45.

Sunteck Realty | CMP: Rs 355.20 | The scrip ended in the green after the company reported a 74 percent YoY increase in bookings at Rs 176 crore for the quarter ended June. The rise in bookings was led by the performance of its mid-income and affordable housing projects. Global research firm CLSA has maintained a "buy" on the stock and raised the target to Rs 440 from Rs 425 per share.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,163.90 | The stock added over a percent after the company launched Tavaborole Topical Solution in the US. Tavaborole Topical Solution is used to treat fungal toenail infections. Tavaborole Topical Solution has an estimated annual sales of $53 million in the US.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 741.25 | The stock ended in the green after the company bagged a multi-year order from a European OEM worth EUR 15 million. Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has received Parts Production Approval Process (PPAP clearance and confirmation to launch an order worth EUR 15 million from a European OEM, it said. The order is to be implemented over three years distributed equally, the company said in an exchange filing.

Info Edge | CMP: Rs 5,159.85 | The share rice shed over 4 percent on the eve of the Zomato IPO opening for public subscription. Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore public offer comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of Rs 9,000 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by existing selling shareholder Info Edge. The offer will open for subscription on July 14 and the bidding will close on July 16.

SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 629.45 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after Navodya Enterprises bought equity shares in the company. According to bulk deal data on NSE, Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in the company at Rs 584.6 per share on the NSE.

Ceat | CMP: Rs 1,355 | The stock price gained over 2 percent on July 13. The tyremaker has tied up with Tata Power to establish a 10MW captive solar plant at the latter's Solapur site for powering its tyre-manufacturing facility in Bhandup (Mumbai).

FDC | CMP: Rs 380 | The stock price ended in the green on July 13. The company launched India's first oral suspension of Favipiravir –Favenza oral suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 119.75 | The share price was up over a percent after the company floated a global tender for setting up a 1,000-megawatt hour (MWh) grid-scale battery storage system. The plan involves designing, building, and operating such a system and also offers a co-investment partnership. One GWh (1,000-MWh) of battery capacity is sufficient to power 1 million homes for an hour and around 30,000 electric cars.

Mindtree | CMP: Rs 2,504.95 | The stock closed in the green on July 13. The company's profit grew by 8.2 percent sequentially in June 2021 quarter with the highest-ever order book of over $500 million. Net profit increased to Rs 343.4 crore in Q1FY22, compared to Rs 317.3 crore in the previous quarter. The year-on-year growth in bottomline was 61.2 percent. Revenue increased 8.6 percent sequentially to Rs 2,291.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, while revenue in dollar terms increased 7.7 percent to $310.5 million in the same period.