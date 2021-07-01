Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 1

The benchmark indices settled lower after a highly volatile session on July 1. At close, the Sensex was down 164.11 points, or 0.31 percent, at 52,318.60, and the Nifty was down 41.50 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,680.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 9.10 | The share fell over 8 percent after the embattled telecom firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The firm had posted a loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the December quarter, the company's losses stood at Rs 4,532.1 crore.

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 4,205.95 | The share added over a percent after the company posted better sales numbers for June 2021. Its June sales were up 24 percent at 3,46,136 units against 2,78,097 units in the year-ago period. Exports saw a big jump of 45 percent at 1,84,300 units versus 126,908 units, YoY. Domestic sales were up 7 percent at 1,61,836 units against 151,189 units, YoY. Three-wheeler sales jumped 55 percent at 35,558 units versus 22,975 units and two-wheelers rose 22 percent at 3,10,578 units against 2,55,122 units.

Jain Irrigation Systems | CMP: Rs 28.50 | The scrip jumped over 9 percent after the company trimmed its yearly as well as quarterly losses. The firm reported a net loss of Rs 22.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against a loss of Rs 228.26 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, it reported a net loss of Rs 307.31 crore against a loss of Rs 508.30 crore in the previous year.

Dish TV | CMP: Rs 13.70 | The share price ended in the red after the company reported consolidated loss at Rs 1,415.23 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,456.25 crore in Q4FY20. On a QoQ basis, it reported net loss at Rs 1,408.65 crore against net profit of Rs 90.69 crore. Its revenue fell to Rs 751.75 crore from Rs 869.06 crore YoY.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 344.50 | The stock price ended in the green on July 1 on good June sales. Its domestic sales increased by 78 percent to 43,704 units in June from 24,552 units in May. The company dispatched 19,387 units in June last year. The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 24,110 units in June, as against 15,181 units in the previous month Sustained volume momentum and structured cost-cutting exercise had put the car division in a self-sustaining mode, Shailesh Chandra, president of Passenger Vehicle (PV) business at Tata Motors, said.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,584.55 | The share ended in the green on July 1. The auto major posted total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other OEM 4,152 units and exports of 17,020 units, the company said in its release.

Cigniti Tech | CMP: Rs 655 | The share added 2 percent on July 1. The company announced the opening of its first office in Singapore. With this new expansion, Cigniti extended its global footprint in Asia-Pacific to meet the growing digital transformation needs of leading enterprises based in the region.

Liberty Shoes | CMP: Rs 174.50 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company reported a higher profit at Rs 6.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1.17 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 162.42 crore from Rs 199.84 crore YoY.

Speciality Restaurants | CMP: Rs 64.55 | The stock gained over 3 percent after promoter Anjan Chatterjee acquired 6.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 63.26 per share. However, Shah Viren sold 5.86 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 63.24 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.