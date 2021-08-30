Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 30

The benchmark indices gained over a percent each to end at fresh highs amid positive global cues on August 30. At close, the Sensex was up 765.04 points, or 1.36%, at 56,889.76 and the Nifty was up 225.80 points, or 1.35%, at 16,931.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 625 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the telecom major said its Board of Directors had given the nod to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore by issuing equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each. The firm said the board approved the right issue price to be set at 535 for a fully paid-up share, including a premium of Rs 530.

Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,821 | The stock price gained over 6 percent after the company said it will make a strategic investment for the proposed acquisition of OpenPlay Technologies from its existing shareholders Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Unnati Management Consultants LLP for Rs 186.41 crore, in one or more tranches.

Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 754.90 | The stock price was up 2 percent after the company signed a letter of intent (LoI) amounting Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,802 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the auto major announced a price rise planned across models in September 2021.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,657.50 | The share ended in the green after L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses.

L&T Finance Holdings | CMP: Rs 83.95 | The stock added over 3 percent after Moneycontrol reported that HSBC was in advance talks with L&T Finance Holdings to buy its mutual fund arm. L&T Mutual Fund’s sale had been pending for a while. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that private equity firm Blackstone was looking at finalising this deal for Rs 3,200 crore, while L&T Finance expected Rs 4,000 crore, which would have required a crucial SEBI approval.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 1,018.80 | The scrip jumped over 9 percent after the firm bagged LoI for its warm-forging business worth Rs 120 million per annum from a major global axle manufacturer located in India. This is a recurring order on annual basis and has the potential to grow in the coming years.

Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 782.75 | The stock was up over percent as the private lender began issuing debt securities under a Rs 35,000-crore debt raise plan. The bank said on August 30 it started issuing securities under the debt-raise plan announced earlier this year.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 1,929 | The share added over 2 percent after the company signed an agreement with Tata Steel Long Product. " The firm has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Long Product Ltd (TSPL) for rolling of Round bars of various grades for a period of 3 years," the company said in a press release.