Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 27

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 27

Broader markets outperformed as the BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 1.04 percent, while the smallcap index rose 0.93 percent

Sandip Das
August 27, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
Sensex
After initial volatility, flagship indices the Sensex and the Nifty managed to close the day in the green, with UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma among the top gainers. The Sensex closed 176 points, or 0.31 percent, up at 56,124.72 and the Nifty settled at 16,705.20, up 68 points, or 0.41 percent.
BHEL | CMP: Rs 53.85 | The scrip was up over 3 percent on August 27. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with JSC Rosoboronexport for implementing possible joint projects and activities for the production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, maintenance of its systems and equipment and on other issues of mutual interest.
Wockhardt
Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 395.50 | The stock price was down over 4 percent after promoter Themisto Trustee Company pledged 22.27 lakh shares of the company. With this, the quantum of the pledged shares risen to 26.92 percent.
Wipro
Wipro | CMP: Rs 633.40 | The share ended in the green after the IT company signed a strategic partnership with DataRobot to provide augmented intelligence at scale to help "customers become AI-driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact".
Computer Age Management | CMP: Rs 3,459.85 | The stock jumped almost 7 percent after the company got the nod to set up an office at GIFT city to provide asset management support (AMS) services to financial institutions.
File image: Larsen & Toubro office
Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,639 | The share added over 2 percent after broking house Motilal Oswal maintained a "buy" rating on the stock. Motilal Oswal increased the target price to Rs 1,950, an upside of more than 22 percent. L&T’s core E&C business remains best placed to benefit from any capex upcycle, supported by its leaner asset-light business model and diversified segments, the brokerage house said.
Medicines (Representative image)
Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 708.80 | The stock ended in the green after Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities received a 505(b)(2) NDA approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Cyclophosphamide Injection 500 mg/2.5 mL and 1 g/5 mL vials.
SpiceJet
SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 73 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after DGCA lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has lifted the ban more than two years after the aircraft was grounded, the aviation sector regulator said on August 26.
Apollo Micro Systems | CMP: Rs 114.85 | The share jumped 7 percent after the company bagged an order for supplying security and surveillance systems worth Rs 59.62 crore.
UPL | CMP: Rs 727.95 | The stock ended in the green on August 27. Jefferies maintained its
UPL | CMP: Rs 727.95 | The stock ended in the green on August 27. Jefferies maintained its "buy" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 965 a share. The agro-chemical company expects to grow margin-accretive differentiated solutions to 50 percent from 29 percent by FY26. Innovation rate could rise to 30 percent in three to five years.
Phillips Carbon Black | CMP: Rs 239.95 | The stock ended in the red on August 27. The Board of Directors of the company approved raising funds by further issue of securities by way of private placement or preferential issue or public issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, including by way of qualified institutions placement, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
Sandip Das
first published: Aug 27, 2021 04:52 pm

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

