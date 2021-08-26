Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 26

The benchmark indices erased early gains to end flat amid expiry day volatility on August 26. At close, the Sensex was up 4.89 points, or 0.01%, at 55,949.10, and the Nifty was up 2.20 points, or 0.01%, at 16,636.90.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 585.40 | The scrip was down over 4 percent on August 26. The company said it will consider capital raising options as the Board of Directors meets on August 29.

Procter & Gamble | CMP: Rs 5,485.10 | The scrip gained over 2 percent on August 26. The FMCG firm on August 25 reported a 29.2 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 48.98 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 69.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Max Healthcare | CMP: Rs 334.40 | The stock price was up 3 percent after the company approved an additional investment of Rs 50 crore by way of subscription towards Rights Issue of equity shares of Alps Hospitals.

Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 415 | The share price was down 5 percent on August 26. Wockhardt Bio AG , a subsidiary of Wockhardt, and Jiangxi Jemincare Group Company Limited, China (Jemincare), have partnered for Wockhardt’s novel patented antibiotic WCK 4873 in People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections.

Affle India | CMP: Rs 4,155.60 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the Board of Directors approved stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into five shares of Rs 2 each.

Intellect Design Arena | CMP: Rs 657 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced a deal win with a leading Islamic bank in APAC to digitise and streamline its cash and trade transaction banking technology offerings.

Kaveri Seed Company | CMP: Rs 589.70 | The share added almost 2 percent after the board approved a proposal to buy back equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore. It proposes to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 850 each, a press release said.

Marksans Pharma | CMP: Rs 71.70 | The stock price was up 2 percent after the firm received USFDA approval for an Abbreviated New Drug Application for Acetaminophen Extended-Release Tablets USP, 650 mg (OTC).

Carborundum Universal | CMP: Rs 760 | The share added over 2 percent after the company agreed to make a strategic investment in PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Limited. The investment is proposed to be made by acquiring the equity shares of PLUSS from the shareholders, including promoters, as well as subscribing to additional equity capital in PLUSS.