Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 25

India's benchmark indices ended flat after hitting new highs in intraday trade. At close, the Sensex was down 14.77 points, or 0.03%, at 55,944.21, and the Nifty was up 10.10 points, or 0.06%, at 16,634.70.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 721.10 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company received the Andhra Pradesh government's approval for acquiring a stake in Gangavaram Port.

Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 151.10 | The share shed 3 percent as the public sector lender approved the allotment of more than 16.73 crore shares in a Rs 2,500-crore qualified institutions placement (QIP). The QIP opened on August 17 and closed on August 23, 2021. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a 1.59 percent stake in the bank, BSE data shows.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,390.60 | The share shed a percent on August 25. Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the rating of the company's unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Bond Issues aggregating Rs 4,000 crore from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable.

Allied Digital | CMP: Rs 65.45 | The share price jumped 10 percent after the company won a six-year contract for a global automotive giant. It had won a six-year contract valued at $88 million (Rs 650 crore) to transform IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace management for a global automotive giant, the company said in a release.

Borosil Renewables | CMP: Rs 309.30 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after the company's board approved a resolution to raise a sum of up to Rs 500 crore through either a public offer, rights issue, issuance of ADRs or GDRs, issuance of FCCBs, QIP, preferential issue or through a combination thereof.

CreditAccess Grameen | CMP: Rs 600 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on August 25. The company's board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

Gillette India | CMP: Rs 5,815 | The stock was down 2 percent on August 25. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 36 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 631.65 | The scrip ended in the red after hitting a 52-week high intraday on August 25. The company has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in its digital transformation journey in the financial area. The company will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas.

Kaveri Seed | CMP: Rs 575.75 | The share ended in the red on August 25. The board of directors approved a proposal for the buyback of fully-paid equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each for an aggregate amount excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback.