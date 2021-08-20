Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 20

Weak global cues pushed benchmark indices lower on August 20. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 300 points to 55,329, while the Nifty50 ended 118 points down at 16,450. Sectorally, buying was seen in FMCG stocks, while selling pressure was visible in metals, realty, public sector and industrials.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,606.90 | The stock was the top gainer on Augsut 20. The fast-moving consumer goods major's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark for the first time. A total of 1.7 lakh HUL shares changed hands on Friday, as against a daily average of 74,000 in the past two weeks, exchange data showed.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 534.25 | The stock ended in the red on August 20. The Indian drug regulator’s subject expert committee (SEC) has recommended emergency approval to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘ZyCoV-D’, CNBC TV-18 reported on August 20, citing sources. The vaccine demonstrated 66.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis.

Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 918.55 | The share shed over 4 percent after a US district court ruled against the company and its partner Alvogen in patent litigation related to AbbVie's Imbruvica. Imbruvica is used in the treatment of certain blood cancers. Natco along with its partner Alvogen is reviewing the order and said it would evaluate all options to appeal the judgment. "We believe that we have a strong case and will continue to defend vigorously," Natco said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 602 | The share price was down over 2 percent on August 20. The company announced the demerger of the pharma business. Shareholders of Aarti industries will get one share of Aarti Pharma labs for 4 shares of Aarti Industries.

Som Distilleries | CMP: Rs 40.70 | The scrip slipped 2 percent after the company announced that COPTER 7 BEER both in Lager and Strong variants are being contract-manufactured for Seven Inks Brews Private Limited at the company's Bhopal plant as well as subsidiary's plant in Hassan, Karnataka.

Prime Focus | CMP: Rs 55.30 | The share jumped over 9 percent after subsidiary DNEG, UK, said Novator Capital Advisers LLP invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.

CG Power | CMP: Rs 81 | The stock shed a percent on August 20. The company approved a proposal for the voluntary winding up of CG Middle East FZE, a non-operating step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte Ltd, which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company also approved the closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 137.45 | The stock ended in the green on August 20. The company acquired 9.16 percent stake in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.

KIOCL | CMP: Rs 262.10 | The share ended in the red on August 20. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) granted the proposal for Environmental Clearance of Devadari Iron Ore Mine with a mine capacity of 2 MTPA iron ore (ROM) and 500 TPA manganese ore with 2 MTPA wet beneficiation plant for 401.5761 hectare, located in Devadari Hill Range, in favour of KIOCL.