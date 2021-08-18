Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 18

Benchmark indices erased all intraday gains and ended in the red on August 18. At close, the Sensex was down 162.78 points or 0.29% at 55629.49, and the Nifty was down 45.80 points or 0.28% at 16568.80. Here are the top ten stocks that were in spotlight:

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,511.50 | The stock ended in the red after gaining over 3 percent at open on August 18 after the RBI relaxed restriction placed on sourcing of new credit cards. The restrictions on all new launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under Digital 2.0 will continue till further review by RBI, bank said in the press release.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,497.20 | The stock ended in the red on August 18. The company commissioned its new 0.5 MnTPA Steel Recycling Plant at Rohtak, Haryana. The plant has been set up in collaboration with M/s Aarti Green Tech Ltd., as a ‘Build, Own, Operate’ (BOO) partner, company said in the release.

Vodafone India | CMP: Rs 6.35 | The stock price surged over 10 percent on August 18. The company is in discussion with bond holders to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of debt that is due in the next four-six months, the company said. The telecom firm has increased tarrifs by around 61 percent for its entry level pre-paid plans, according to media reports.

Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 4,032.05 | The scrip added over 3 percent on August 18. The stock of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts' operator in India has jumped over 33 percent. Jubilant FoodWorks aims to “transform itself into a food-tech powerhouse” after reporting a robust recovery from the second COVID wave, the company said.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,122.45 | The stock price gained over 5 percent after the state-run aerospace firm on August 17 said it has placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, US to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The contract was signed at HAL Corporate Office, the company said in a release.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 387.25 | The scrip was up over 4 percent after the company signed agreement with MBDA to establish advanced short range air-to-air missile facility in India.

Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 802 | The share ended in the red on August 18. The company said it is set to enter the electric vehicle (EV) space with two-wheelers and three-wheelers in FY22, a top company official said. The launch, scheduled for the second half of the year, will further highlight how companies are rushing to tap the upcoming and burgeoning EV segment. Tork Motors, an associate company, has met the subsidy requirements specified for Phase 2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II), said Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director of Bharat Forge.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 540.85 | The stock added 2 percent after Zydus Cadila received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lenalidomide Capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg. Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | CMP: Rs 690.55 | The share price ended in the green on August 18. The company has bagged an order for two gas fired boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing of two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.